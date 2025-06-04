SPARKS FLY! Land woes splits Mbarara North Division Leadership, Mayor Kyabwisho Councilors at war

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Over the time, there have been misunderstandings and wars in Mbarara City North Division, Mbarara City between the Mayor Gumusiriza Kyabwisho and a section of councilors who are opposing him over land related issues which have turned the situation into conflict.

Recently, there was drama in the council meeting as councilors rejected the approval of the sh3billion budget for the FY 2025-2026 that was presented by the Executive. Councilors were battling the Mayor as they accused him of not appointing the new area land committee. That the current area land committee is working illegally because its contract expired a few months ago. This caused arguments between the councilors and the Mayor who insisted that he will not drop the current committee because their contract is yet to expire in August and that’s when he will appoint the new area land committee.

As the two parties failed to agree, the budget approval flopped and council was adjourned until after some days when the council was recalled. They reached the consensus after the intervention of the deputy City RCC Mbarara City North Division Jacqueline Kankunda who harmonised them until both the councilors and the Mayor agreed to approve the budget. This was done in an extra-ordinary council meeting that was held at Generation suites in Mbarara City.

Kyabwisho cuationed a group of politicians who want to sabotage the services and divide the leaders of Mbarara City North because of their political motives.

“We in a situation where all of us we are eying for political positions, you know we are going in the season where many words will be said, the evil words, the good words and whatever you know, but I call up on you as colleagues to keep focused as one house and know where we are going. We have saboteurs who want to divide us so that we fail, but this is in every society where you are moving well but sometimes you find some people are not happy with it. Please let us desist from division among ourselves as leaders of Mbarara City North, let’s work towards harmony for the better of our division. We should not live in wars and differences, Let not the land issues split us, there are some people who want to use our fight and step on it so that they steal our lands which we have fought to protect,” said Kyabwisho.

“Lands in this division are becoming a problem, whoever wakes up, they come up targeting to grab our public lands, but I want to assure you that as long as am still the Mayor for Mbarara City North Division, nobody and no one will ever touch on any piece of land by land grabbers in Mbarara North Division. We have got connections, we have big people in this government who are ready to support us as longer as we are protecting government properties, no one is a superior here to grab our lands, we shall crush them,”he added.

Kyabwisho accuses his tormentors who include Benon Mugume and Steven Muganga who are allegedly fueling the councilors to create conflict in the council as a diversion tactic to make him fail to prove his achievements to the public especially the electorates.

“I know the people who are trying to divide us, if you are here as a councilor, you are here as technocrat and you connive with those people who are trying to fight me or intending to divide this council, stand warned and be sure that you will not manage, but if you are working in a way of unifying, there we shall cooperate and move,” stressed Kyabwisho.

RCC Kankunda warned the leaders of Mbarara City against land grabbing of Government lands. She condemned differences and divisions amongst the leaders of Mbarara City North division. She also warned the political contenders to stop poisoning service delivery to the people because of their interests.

“If you are not careful we are going to find Mbarara City doesn’t have land due to poor allocations. I implore the City Town Clerk, the technical people, the leaders to protect our lands, let’s protect our interests and make Mbarara City great again.Don’t always fight in your councils over small issues, stop being compromised,”said Kankunda.

