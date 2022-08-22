Sparta 09, CBI Sports headline UYFA Boys & Girls U13 National Championship

By Thomas Odongo

Academy football outfits Sparta 09 and CBI Sports emerged champions in the boys and girls categories respectively during the finals of the inaugural UYFA (Uganda Youth Football Association) Boys & Girls U13 National Championship held on Sunday at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

In the boys final, Sparta 09 from Rubaga Division beat Kampala Junior Team (KJT) from Kampala Central 1-0 whilst CBI Sports from Kumi defeated hosts Sky Sports Club Academy by 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a barren draw to claim the girls' winners accolade.

The well-attended finale had youngsters display unique football skills to the excitement of the fans.

UYFA Chairman, Roberts Kiwanuka said that it was exciting for the association to hold the inaugural edition of the tournament.

"A number of children are displaying high level of talent. It's very important for us (UYFA) and FUFA to do mass football. Our main objective as UYFA is to bring football to all regions of the country, all villages and all households," Kiwanuka who thanked all the partners said adding that next year's edition will be more exciting.

FUFA Excom member Rogers Byamukama was guest of honor and he said that youth football is one of the pillars of football development at the federation.

"I urge the leadership of UYFA together with football development at FUFA to work hard to ensure they get enough resources to be able to hold competitions of this nature," Byamukama noted.

32 teams comprising 26 boys teams that went through national qualifiers and 8 invited girls’ teams took part in the week-long first edition.

FUFA supported the national championship with 60 balls that were distributed to the participating teams.

UYFA Boys & Girls U13 National Championship Individual Awards.

Girls Category.

Champions - CBI Sports

MVP - Faith Gloria Akol ( CBI Sports)

Top Scorer - Zainah Nabifo (Sky SportClub Academy)

Best Goalkeeper - Zainab Taliba (Sky Sports Club Academy)

Fair play Award - Nsambya Young Stars Academy

Boys Category

Champions - Sparta 09

MVP - Mikidad Moroga (Sparta 09)

Top Scorer - Nicholas Kawooya (Sparta 09)

Best Goalkeeper- Jamal Kiyaga - KJT

Fair Play- Kasese Bronken.