Speaker Among: Am for Bukedea Woman MP Not Buyende

Rt.Hon.Annet Anita Among,the Speaker of the 11th Parliament has assured the people of Buyende District in Busoga sub-region that she harbors no intentions of being their Woman MP.

Referring to such loose talk as rumors,the Speaker disclosed that her current constituency is being Bukedea Woman MP where she goes through unopposed.

“I want to put the record straight that save for the love I have for my husband,I have no intentions of standing in Buyende as your Woman MP. Don’t be swayed by rumors.Am comfortable representing my people of Bukedea where I go through unopposed”,she disclosed to the excitement of the parishioners in her midst.

She revealed that Buyende District needs to be United and avoid divisive politics that deters development thereby affecting the electorate.

She vowed to continue supporting her husband also Budiope East MP,Hon.Eng.Moses Harshim Magogo in fulfilling his election promises.The couple has since supported education and health programs at Kagulu Primary School (Dormitory) and Bugaya Health Center respectively.

The speaker was attending her Christmas Mass at St.Matia Mulumba Irundu Catholic Church that was presided over by the area Parish Priest.

The speaker,who preached togetherness as opposed to cliques in the area revealed that determined to promote team cohesion saw her support the elevation of former Buyende Woman MP,Hon.Veronica Kadogo Babirye to EALA in addition to former Buyende District Governor,Robert Ziribasanga who has since taken up employment at the August House under the Parliamentary Commission. These actions are aimed at defusing diversionary fights that punctuate leaders in the area.

Flanked by some parliamentary staff,the Speaker also delivered a message from the Holy See.

“I bring you greetings from our Pope whom I interfaced with while in Rome.The Pope directed us to serve humanity and I urge all leaders at different levels to prioritize serving our people unreservedly”,she noted before serving lunch to all congregants who attended the mass.

The Speaker and her husband who have been in the constituency for the festive season,later in the day officiated the climax of Hon.Magogo Cup at Irundu Primary School where the winner took home UgX2.5 and a bull among others.

The speaker’s revelation comes at a time when information had started spreading like a bushfire that following the different projects the speaker and her hubby are undertaking in the area,it was inevitable for her not to stand in the subsequent election come 2026. Her assurance rests the matter.

Hon. Annet Mary Nakato (Independent) is the current Woman MP

Throughout their presence,locals were treated to different delicacies and were all praises for their area MP for finding a generous and humble ribmate.

“The speaker is a true mother and down to earth. She has served us delicacies like never before. I wish this continues endlessly”

The couple will again treat their electorates to another entertaining bicycle race at Namukunyu Primary School in Bugaya sub county in appreciation of their support to his election bid in 2021.

