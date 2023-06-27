Speaker Among eyes Kadaga’s top NRM job

Advertisements

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has intensified secret mobilisation aimed at dislodging Rebecca Kadaga from the office of second national vice chairperson of National Resistance Movement (NRM) for females.

Kadaga has held the post for three terms.

In 2020, she retained the same office after defeating her nemesis Persis Namuganza with 6,776 votes against 3,882.

Her current term is supposed to expire in 2025.

Sources at Parliament say that Anita is determined to oust Kadaga. She has so far built an elaborate political network in Kadaga’s home turf of Busoga. Her new found allies in Busoga include former ministers Isaac Musumba, Aggrey Bagiire and Moses Kizige. She has also engaged area MPs like the Bugabula legislator, Maurice Kibalya and her husband, Moses Magogo.

Anita was formerly a member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) during the days of Col. Kizza Besigye as its leader.

She crossed to NRM and has since been elected woman MP for Bukedea, deputy speaker and speaker of parliament.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author