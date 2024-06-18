Spice Diana, manager Roger bicker over city tycoon

Reports reaching us reveal that the long-kept secret intimate relationship between singer Hajara Namukwaya aka Spice Diana and her manager Roger Lubega is reportedly coming to an end after she allegedly hooked up with a loaded city fella (names withheld for now).

Reliable info indicates that the ‘Siri Regular’ singer is parting ways with Roger after hooking up with the city Yuppie, who has a huge stake in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

The singer and the loaded entertainment guru are reportedly head over heels for each other and their affair is alleged to have started early this year.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that for the past few weeks, Spice Diana has been enjoying secret romps with the loaded fella which might have resulted in a seed that is reportedly germinating.

Sources reveal that when he learnt about the germinating seed, the loaded dude gifted her with a posh Range Rover Autobiography registered in UBQ series, estimated to have cost about half a billion Ugandan shillings, to thank her in advance for the special Gift.

Following this development, Manager Lubega’s pals reveal that he is so heartbroken because Spice Diana’s closeness to the Yuppie is giving him sleepless nights and making him shed buckets of tears on his pillow every night.

It is alleged that the breakup is now shifting to fighting for the properties the two have been co-owning, especially the apartments along Salama Road, in Makindye Division.

Normally, the first signal to indicate a celebrity breakup is deleting photos from social media and not talking to each other; however, in manager Lubega and Spice Diana’s case, Snoops say they’re keeping their love woes out of the public to protect their music business, especially the endorsement she has with several companies.

We have learnt that the new dude, who runs a studio, an events company, and a band in Kampala, plans to establish some real estate investment for the singer soon after they settle down.

