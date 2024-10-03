Spice Diana’s Ex-lover cum manager Roger hooks Mzungu cougar

Popular Ugandan female musician Hajarah Namukwaya aka Spice Diana’s former manager and live-in bonkmate Roger Lubega is reportedly swimming in the deep waters of Mzungu sugar babe!

Not long ago we revealed on these pages how Spice Diana had ended the secret bonking marathons she had been enjoying with her long time manager, Roger.



Their romping drills ended after Spice

Diana hooked up a loaded city yuppie only identified as Francis, who made her forget everything that Roger had ever done for her.

Snoops reveal that Francis, who prefers to keep a low profile, runs a band and music equipment business in Kampala and is a well respected businessman compared to Roger.

However, Snoops intimate that in a bid to console himself by moving on, Roger has since started up a new life after enduring the heartbreak by Spice Diana and is nowadays enjoying a Mzungu babe from Canada and their affair is in high gear as you read this!



The mzungu babe whose names we are yet to identify, jetted into the country last month and Roger is reportedly showering her with African love and gifts as she also does the needful.

Meanwhile, Snoops reveal it’s as if Roger is trying to get back at Spice Diana, who is having a blast ever since she dumped him and hooked up with Francis.



The dude is pumping so much dime in Spice Diana’s lifestyle to make her forget everything that Roger has ever done for her, to the extent that he is said to be the source of the Range Rover Autobiography she unleashed this year.

Sources say the loaded fella started injecting money in diana since last year and was also the main financier for her concert last year and because of this, Roger has nothing to tell her, apart from concentrating on servicing his ‘New consolation Lady’!

Watch the space….

