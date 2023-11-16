Ssegirinya’s health detoriates as family holds on travel abroad for treatment

Advertisements

Kampala North Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammed Ssegirinya’s health has rapidly detoriated amid winter concerns from his family members.

Ssegirinya’s family had planned to fly him back to Amsterdam, Netherlands, where he had received treatment several months ago. His family is concerned that the Ugandan legislator may fail to cope with the harsh weather conditions in Europe now.

It should be noted that the Netherlands and other European or western countries usually have very low temperatures at this time of the year.

According to forecasts by international media such as CNN, temperatures in the European country have already fallen below 10 degrees and are expected to further drop in the coming month (December).

Ssegirinya’s mother, Justine Nakajumba, told reporters on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, that although efforts are still underway to travel back to Europe, winter remains a big concern for them.

“We are worried about the weather out there; it is very cold, and he might get affected,” she said.

She added, “It is also bad enough that I am not travelling with him. Here, I am with him all the time. If possible, I would pray that the government helps him continue getting his treatment here because this hospital is excellent. The doctors are caring and working hard to restore his health.”

Members of Parliament, including the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, have flocked to Nsambya Hospital, where the legislator is receiving treatment, to visit him and give him words of encouragement during this trying time. Shammim Malende, an MP affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP), was also seen at the hospital, going by her social media posts.

