St Peter’s Catholic Parish Inaugurated as the 40th Parish in the Diocese

By Moses Agaba

Rt. Rev. Fr Callistus Rubaramira the Bishop of the catholic Diocese of Kabale on Saturday inaugurated St Peter’s Catholic Parish Muchahi in Bubare Town Council, Rubanda District as the 40th parish in the Diocese.

Thousands of Christians from the Kabale Diocese and out of the diocese joined the ceremony, expressing their joy and unity in faith.

St Peter’s Catholic Parish Muchahi, previously part of Christ the King Parish Kabale, will serve the communities in the Hiika’s of Muchahi, Ihanga, Kashaki, Kagarama, Nyamiringa, Ishanga, Rubona, Ngasiire, Butoboore, Nyakiharo, and Rwere.

Bishop Rubaramira, in his message, expressed gratitude for the fruitful year, highlighting the ordination of 20 priests and the opening of new parishes, including Bucundura Parish in Rukiga and Katojo Parish in Buyanja Rukungiri now Muchahi parish in Rubanda district and Muhanga parish in Kisoro district is next also opening soon.

He emphasized the importance of using individual gifts for spreading the word of God and urged financial sustainability for Muchahi Parish’s development.

“I urged Christians to embrace financial sustainability, as Muchahi parish also needs finance to develop, and that they should cooperate with the parish priests in developing the parish”. Said Bishop Rubaramira.

Bishop Rubaramira urged everyone to thank God for his or her gifts of the holy spirit and use them fully, to spread the word of God, help each other as they have different gifts and talents, keep their lights glowing to others

Rev Fr Birungi Fred , the Parish priest Christ the king parish kabale,also welcomed the bishop, and congratulated the Christians of St Peter’s Catholic parish Muchahi,and urged them to cooperate with their priests Fr Vincent Ankunda,as the parish priest and Rev Fr Bemera Anthony as the curate.

Cyril Mugyenyi, the chairman organizing committee thanked the Bishop for accepting to inaugurate the parish, which started the process in 1970, and also thanked the parish priest Christ the king and it’s christians to being there for Muchahi parish

Henry Musasizi Ariganyira, minister of Finance and economic planning, who was the chief Guest welcomed the bishop in his constituency and also congratulated the Christians of St Peter’s Muchahi parish upon the great achievement of being an independent parish.

Musaasizi pledged maximum support and cooperation towards the development of the new parish,and called upon Christians not to get tired of supporting the development of the parish.

Musaasizi pledged to support Muchahi Sacco to allow Christians acquire funds from it, that will enable them support the development of the church, and contributed Ugx 20M towards the development of the parish. Muchahi Hiika started in 1930 and shifted to its current place in 1934.

