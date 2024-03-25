200m collected to renovate govt H/C in Rubanda

By Moses Agaba

Dignitaries across the country on Saturday attended the thanks giving function of the Rubanda West Member of Parliament Kamuntu Mwongyera intended for completion and equipping Muko Health center III in Rubanda district where over Ugx 200m were collected.

The mass was presided over by Rt. Rev. Callistus Rubaramira, Bishop Kabale Diocese where Kamuntu held a special thanksgiving and fundraising to thank God for winning the 2021 election and for recovering from covid 19 a life threatening pandemic which killed hundreds between 2020 and 2021 and sent the world in lockdown mode.

Kamuntu shared his connection with the facility, recounting how he was treated for measles there in 1995 as he emphasized the facility’s crucial role in handling accident cases and serving the Batwa community.

He pledged to vigorously advocate for its elevation to a Health Center IV, equipped with an adequate number of doctors to cater to the community’s needs.

Kamuntu said that he decide to hold the thanksgiving to thank God for having helped him to win the 2021 elections as the Rubanda County West MP where he says that he managed to win the election even though he wasn’t rich as his opponents but it was the will of God ,

He also says that after the 2021 elections he became a victim of Covid 19 as well his father, mother and son but they are managed

“After winning the election 2021 I got covid 19 , my father who9 is 87 years , mother who is 85 years as well as my son we were all put on oxygen but we all manage to get healed and its God that made me win the 2021 elections being a street hustler I never had a lots of money as my opponent had he had billions but the people of Rubanda decided to vote me I don’t have what to give them but to refurbish this health center III that is on the highway to help them ,” Said Kamuntu.

Businessman Ambrose Byoona Kabango who represented Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze as the guest of honor asked the people of Rubanda to engage and support government programs aimed at elevating them from subsistence economy to a money economy as government has set up various programs like the parish development model-PDM, Emyooga and many more.

Speaker after another lauded Kamuntu for his kind heart, honesty, dedication and commitment to his work in the church and government most especially in the iron ore business where he employs over 5000 people.

Christians and clergy at Muko Catholic Church Parish in Muko Sub County, Rubanda West County, thanked Kamuntu for his wise decision of supporting the health center as they urged the government to elevate Muko (NGO) Health Center III to Health Center IV.

Rev. Fr. Felix Odeda, the Parish Priest of Muko Catholic Church, and Vincent Turihabwe Kibuye, the Chairman of Muko Catholic Church Parish Council, expressed their belief that attaining Health Center IV status would enable the provision of surgery services and establishment of a theatre, among other benefits. They emphasized that the health centre currently serves over 20,000 people in the community.

In response, Dr. Abdon Birungi, the Rubanda District Health Officer, outlined the criteria for achieving Health Center IV status. He explained that the facility must have a theatre, doctors, and capacity for emergency operations. Dr. Birungi also stressed the importance of a wide catchment area, sufficient infrastructure, and human resources.

He advised the facility’s management to submit a formal request to district officials for approval such that it also gets submitted to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health for consideration.

