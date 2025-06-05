Stakeholders Hail MP Jennifer Ayoo as Scores Graduate at Lynn International Institute

Stakeholders from Kalaki District and the entire Tesob sub- region have hailed Hon. Jennifer Ayoo Nalukwago , the Kalaki District Woman MP for establishing Lynn International Institute which has equipped youths with employable vocational skills.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the Institute in Kalaki District last week , Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, a Ugandan politician and diplomat commended Hon. Ayoo for focusing on technical and vocational education, as well as self-employment by establishing this institute .

She said this is one of the best opportunities for young people, getting practical skills and they get dispatched when they are ready for the job market.

Advertisements

“I also thank the parents for sending you children who are disciplined. Go to the field and remain as good as you have been. I wish you well wherever you will be working and do what is required of you to represent the good image of the institute’’, said Wanyoto.

On her side , Hon . Ayoo said the graduation marks the realization of a dream, not just for her as the founder, but for every parent who has longed for a school that offers quality, values-based, and globally competitive education- in Teso region and Kalaki District in particular.

‘’When I envisioned this school, it was born out of a simple but powerful belief: that every child, regardless of where they are born, deserves access to world-class education. I believe that the future of Kalaki, the future of Uganda, lies in the hands of well-prepared, well-nurtured children. The name “Lynn” symbolizes hope, purity, and light-and this school is meant to be exactly that: a light to the community, a safe and inspiring place of learning, and a launchpad for leaders, innovators, and responsible citizens of tomorrow’’, said Hon. Ayoo .

She said Lynn International School stands for excellence, discipline, and holistic education. The institute’s curriculum blends academic rigor with practical skills, strong moral values, and a global outlook.

‘’We aim to raise a generation that not only excels in class but also carries the torch of integrity, creativity, and community service. To the community of Kalaki , this school is yours. It is here to serve you, to uplift your children, and to create opportunities that stretch far beyond the classroom. Let us protect it, support it, and nurture it together’’, she added.

As she officially declared Lynn International School open, she said this institution will be a beacon of transformation for generations to come.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony , Mr Eugu Simon , the Director at Lynn International Institute for this first graduation ceremony.

‘’We thank God who has enabled us see this colorful day that marks a turning point for this community and the entire District of Kalaki. Long live our dear Woman member of Parliament for your visionary leadership. Lynn International Institute’s vision is to become a dynamic Institute widely known for producing excellent and self-reliant professionals and our mission is to develop well rounded and thoughtful students, ready to serve in a diversified modern world’’, said Eugu.

He said the students have demonstrated the best skills in the job market and are able to compete Nationally. As a result, this has changed their lives and their families.

Eugu stressed the need for us to emphasize practical skills and knowledge for survival in this changing world, encouraging students not to stay contented with what they have acquired from the Institute but use this as an opportunity to climb ladders for proper placement.

‘’Work hard and begin your own workshops and be bosses of your own. While in the field, be ethical and professional with the aim of changing your society. I encourage the people of Kalaki District to embrace this golden chance by sending for us your children to be trained for self-reliance. Do not mix education with politics. However, gives you education has given you the future. Remember the one who gives you a fishing net is better than the one who gives you fish because you will use that fishing net for catching more fish than the fish that you will eat in a day’’, noted Eugu.

He hailed Honorable Ayoo Jennifer who has thought of investing in her people, which is transforming the lives and improving skills in the District.

About Post Author