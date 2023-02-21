STANBIC BANK 6.5BN HEIST! Here are customers’ unanswered questions

Advertisements

Several customers dealing with Stanbic Uganda including big companies may need to worry more after waking up to shocking news last week that some sharp people managed to pull off a USD1.8m (about Shs6.5bn) heist.

They successfully accessed a client’s account—Abdulhakim Hussein, a director of Nile Energy Limited—and went on to transfer the monies undetected.

By the time the bank woke up from the slumber land, at least seven cash withdrawals of $495,000, $287,000, $295,000, $90,000, $60,000, $295,000 and $495,000 had been made.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

The whole version of events has however left many questions unanswered about the heist at Uganda’s biggest commercial bank.

Many customers are still skeptical of the whole saga, with suspicions that this could have involved more powerful invisible hands in the bank rather than the paraded suspects.

Customers may need the bank to answer these questions before they may ponder disengaging:

WHO UNEARTHED THE FRAUD?

Ugandans learnt about the heist following a police press conference last Monday. The police have not been clear on how they were able to catch the suspects. Who detected the fraud? Is it the police or the bank? If it is the police, was the bank trying to sweep the matter under the carpet in order not to alarm customers or regulators like Bank of Uganda?

WHERE DOES THIS LEAVE JUUKO?

For a customer to lose Shs6.5bn, it is a serious dent on CEO Anne Juuko’s management. And customers are now wondering if this is the right person to guarantee safety of their funds.

TO WHAT EXTENT WAS THE SYSTEM BREACHED?

Customers are still concerned about the extent to which the system was breached to pull off this heist. And is it the first or last time? And what guarantees do they have that their personal information is safe? If this was a system breach, how committed is the bank to cybersecurity given that her past history of security (hacking or data breaches) is not a clean bill of health?

Some customers whispered to us that they have in the past raised inadequate security measures concerns with the management.

WHO TO TRUST?

Customers are now wondering whom to trust given that the heist even involved officials. They are now questioning the bank’s recruitment and hiring policy and as well due diligence measures at the bank.

Customers are still skeptical of the whole saga, with suspicions that this could have involved more powerful invisible hands in the bank rather than the named staff.

The implicated staff are Freedom City and Garden City managers David Ssekitto and Moses Ayesiga, and tellers’ Geoffrey Nsabagasan, Ritah Komukama and Phiona Nankya.

WILL THE CUSTOMER EVER GET HIS FULL MONEY BACK?

Customers who are still giving the bank a benefit of doubt are keenly following this saga for future reference.

Will the affected customer get all his money (shs6.5bn) back? Who will refund the money, bank or suspects? And how long will it take to get his money back? Will the bank swiftly refund the customer or the customer has to wait for the successful prosecution of the suspects who will in turn may be ordered to refund the money?

If the latter is the case, where does this leave the customer’s businesses, aware of Uganda’s unpredictability and lengthy court systems?

Can the bank be successfully sued for negligence, loss and damages given that customers expect their banks to protect them from fraud?

WHERE IS BOU?

Customers would also want to know whether Bank of Uganda ever got interested in such incidents and what have they done?

BOU has the mandate to supervise and regulate the operations of financial institutions in the country. These include Commercial Banks, Credit Institutions, Micro Finance Deposit-Taking Institutions (MDIs), and Forex Bureaux.

THE HEIST

Ten suspects were last week paraded charged at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala and remanded to prison. They were charged with causing financial loss, money laundering and conspiracy to commit a felony. These are Moses Ayesiga and David Ssekitto, tellers Geoffrey Nsabagasan, Ritah Komukama and Phiona Nankya.

Others are Tefera Okuba Classie Robel, an Eritrean refugee, Brian Natukunda, a sales executive of Kalimjee Energy, and directors of Famane Investment Company Ltd, Oman Ghebreyesus, Elijah Daniel Wanzu and Dede Fiona Bwende.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects had, in conspiracy with selected bank staff at Freedom City and Garden City branches, earlier opened three accounts in the name of Dickson Ampumuza Kagurutsi (on the run), Petrom Limited, and Famane Investments Limited.

After compromising the account of Nile Energy Company, they made the transfers to the three accounts and at least more than seven withdrawals were made of $495,000, $287,000, $295,000, $90,000,$60,000, $295,000 and $495,000 by the suspects who purported to be Hussein, the director of Nile Energy Company Limited.

