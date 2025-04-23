Stanbic Bank Donates UGX 25 Million Worth of Medical Equipment to Mpugwe Health Center III in Masaka

Mumba hadnding over the equipment to the facility incharge

Stanbic Bank Uganda has donated essential medical equipment valued at UGX 25 million to Mpugwe Health Center III in Masaka District. The donation includes three delivery beds, two oxygen concentrators, and 100 Mama Kits, all identified as critical by the facility’s administration to enhance maternal and emergency care.

The handover ceremony was led by Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Chief Executive, Mr. Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa, and attended by local officials, as well as representatives from the bank’s head office and branches.

During the event, Mr. Kalifungwa emphasized the bank’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare as a key component of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy.

“This donation reflects our belief that a healthy population is essential for a strong economy. When people are healthy, they can work, save, invest, and grow, ultimately strengthening the financial sector and supporting Uganda’s broader development goals,” he stated.

The donation aligns with Stanbic’s CSI framework, which focuses on Education, Environment, and Health, particularly empowering women, youth, and farmers. It also supports Uganda’s pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Mpugwe Health Center III serves a population of over 14,000 and is crucial in supporting the overwhelmed Masaka Referral Hospital, which receives an average of 200 out patients and 35 antenatal cases daily.

Masaka Resident City Commissioner Hajji Ahamada Washaki expressed deep gratitude to Stanbic for the donation, noting its immediate impact on service delivery and life-saving capabilities, particularly in maternal and emergency care.

He urged the hospital leadership to safeguard the donated equipment and avoid practices like theft of medical supplies.

“This exemplifies corporate citizenship at its best, where private sector partners actively support government efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery,” said Washaki.

Nassolo Victoria, the in-charge at Mpugwe Health Center, described the initiative as a timely intervention that alleviates significant financial burdens. “We are very grateful to Stanbic Bank, as this donation has helped offset a quarter of our entire budget as a health center. The funds saved can now be redirected to address other crucial areas,” she noted.

She added that while Mpugwe is fully staffed, the facility has been grappling with equipment shortages, a challenge now mitigated by Uganda’s top private bank.

Stanbic Bank reiterated its long-term commitment to creating shared value and investing in initiatives that empower communities while fostering inclusive economic growth. After touring the facility, Mr. Mumba also pledged to provide a baby warmer machine to Mpugwe, having witnessed a child being cared for using rudimentary methods.

Located along the Mombasa-Kampala-Mbarara-Kigali Highway, the facility serves as the first point of contact for accident victims and patients from neighboring districts, and countries like Tanzania, Rwanda and DRC.

