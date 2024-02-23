Stanbic bank fires CEO Juuko

Stanbic Bank, Uganda, has relieved Anne Juuko of her CEO duties, this publication has learnt.

She has been at the bank’s helm since 2020 after replacing Patrick Mweheire.

Her next destination is still not clear.

Insiders say she was shocked by the “early decision”.

We are told the bank’s top decision makers have not been happy with her performance and it has been a matter of “when and not if” as we shall be reporting in our subsequent edition.

Sources also say her private life (full of s3x scandals) had an effect on the decision to remove her.

She recently married city lawyer Apollo Nelson Makubuya but sources say all is not well there as we shall be reporting.

Last year this publication, citing an insider, revealed how Juuko had landed herself in the firing line following shs6.6bn heist

Following the incident, a former staff member told this publication that Juuko was no longer in charge but powerful ‘get rich quick gangs’ inside the bank were running the show.

Watch this space!

