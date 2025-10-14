STANBIC BANK FRAUD! Thugs Collude with Insiders to Steal Enid Kukunda’s Billions

Four individuals, including a Rwandan national, have been remanded to Luzira Prison by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) City Hall Magistrates Court on charges of attempting to fraudulently withdraw 725 million Shillings from a Stanbic Bank account belonging to Enid Kukunda.

It goes without mention that Enid Kukunda, the alleged victim in this case, is the same lady who was recently mentioned in media reports among individuals accused of obtaining illegal loans from the Microfinance Support Centre.

Public records indicate that Kukunda reportedly obtained 2.5 billion Shillings in loans without approval. This prompted Finance Minister Matia Kasaija to halt the lending scheme & directed MSC to lend only to SMEs and SACCOs.

It remains unclear whether this controversy is related to the ongoing fraud case.

BACK TO THE FRAUD

The suspects, Joel Mucunguzi, a driver and resident of Kitoro, Kiwafu Road in Entebbe; Mbabazi Elizabeth, a Rwandan businesswoman residing in Buddo, Kyengera Town Council; Faridah Kobusingye, a resident of Masanafu, Lugala Road in Kampala District; and Flower Njawuzi, also known as Florence Mega Kanywani, a businesswoman from Buddo, Nsangi Sub-county in Wakiso District, appeared on Monday before Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu.

They face multiple charges under the Penal Code Act, including forgery, uttering false documents, personation, conspiracy to defraud, and attempted theft.

According to the prosecution led by State Attorney Mercy Yamangusho, the accused, together with others still at large, orchestrated a sophisticated scheme targeting Kukunda’s account at Stanbic Bank’s Acacia Mall branch in Kampala.

Prosecution records show that on October 3, 2025, the group allegedly forged a Ugandan National Identity Card in the name of Enid Kukunda, complete with National Identification Number CF690801029W6F and card number 010400773. The forged ID was purportedly used to falsely claim ownership of Kukunda’s bank account, number 9030017562788, with the intention of withdrawing a sum of 725 million Shillings.

It is alleged that Mbabazi, posing as the account holder, presented the forged ID and a falsified withdrawal slip bearing a forged signature of Kukunda. However, the transaction raised suspicion among bank officials, who promptly flagged the irregularities and alerted authorities, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Investigations suggest the gang may have received inside help from Stanbic staff to access the client’s account information but somehow messed up the execution.

The prosecution contends that the documents were knowingly and fraudulently presented as genuine, with the deliberate intention to defraud both the bank and the rightful account owner.

Investigations further revealed that the group had conspired as early as October 1, 2025, to execute the fraudulent operation. Court documents also list additional accomplices as Sarah Nankumba and Emiriat Emmanuel, who are still at large and believed to have participated in preparing the forged documents. All four suspects have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

State Attorney Yamangusho informed the court that investigations are ongoing and that security agencies are pursuing other members of the suspected fraud syndicate. She requested that the accused be remanded pending further inquiries. The Magistrate granted the request and remanded the suspects to Luzira Prison until October 29, 2025, when the case will return to court for mention.

