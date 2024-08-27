Stanbic Bank Uganda hosts women in Tech Boot camp – cohort 2 kick-off ceremony

By nurturing a pipeline of female tech talent that extends beyond the Bank, Stanbic Bank Uganda reinforces its commitment to driving growth across Africa.

Last week, Stanbic Bank Uganda hosted a highly anticipated kick-off ceremony for the Stanbic Women in Tech Boot camp – Cohort 2. This Data Science and Machine Learning boot camp, which will run for four months, aims to equip talented female IT and Engineering university finalists with future-ready technical and soft skills.

This initiative not only addresses the growing engineering skills gap but also champions gender diversity and inclusivity within the tech industry. By nurturing a pipeline of female tech talent that extends beyond the Bank, Stanbic Bank Uganda reinforces its commitment to driving growth across Africa.

Joanita Asio Banda , the Program Lead shared compelling statistics that underscored both the challenges and opportunities for women in the tech field. The first cohort had already created significant opportunities for its participants, 80% of whom have gone on to secure tech roles in various esteemed organizations. This success serves as a strong testament to the program’s effectiveness in bridging the gender gap in technology.

David Mutaka , Head of People and Culture, underscored the importance of diversity in technology, speaking passionately about how inclusive environments are crucial for fostering innovation and driving business success. He reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace, with initiatives like this boot camp playing a vital role in that mission.

Samuel Bulenzi , the Ag. Chief Information Officer (CIO), encouraged participants to not only hone their technical expertise but also to build meaningful relationships within and beyond the tech community because women play a pivotal role women in shaping the future of technology.

Also in attendance was Joel Muhumuza, Chief Executive of Flyhub Uganda, whose support for this initiative has been unwavering. Under Joel’s leadership, the company took on talent from the previous cohort hence demonstrating Flyhub’s commitment to fostering female talent in the tech ecosystem.

Khainza Vanessa a valued member of Stanbic Bank’s Data and Analytics department shared her inspiring journey. Vanessa spoke passionately about her growth from a university finalist to a professional in a dynamic and demanding field. Her story resonated deeply with the new cohort, offering them a glimpse of what lies ahead and reaffirming that with dedication and the right support, they too can achieve remarkable success.

The ceremony also featured contributions from Refactory Academy, which will deliver intensive technical training throughout the program, and the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, which will share crucial insights into the financial industry. These partnerships highlight the comprehensive approach of the boot camp in equipping participants with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the tech world.

As these talented women embark on this transformative journey, Stanbic Bank Uganda extend best wishes to them. They are not just building their careers—they are also contributing to the creation of a more inclusive and innovative tech ecosystem. Through initiatives like this, Stanbic Bank Uganda continues to align with its mission to foster growth and advance the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in promoting gender equality and empowering women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

