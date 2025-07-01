Stanbic Bank Unveiled as Key Sponsor of Historic Afrigo@50 Concert

Uganda’s most iconic band is marking a major milestone — and Stanbic Bank is proudly powering the celebration of the highly anticipated Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50 concert.

The golden anniversary event is set to rock Millennium Grounds, Kampala, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in what promises to be the cultural and musical highlight of the year.

Speaking to the media in Kampala at the Sheraton Hotel, the organiser—Talent Africa Group said the partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda is through its flagship FlexiPay digital payments platform.

Now in its third edition, the Legends of Sound concert series celebrates timeless African music legends. This year’s edition honours the unrivalled legacy of Afrigo Band, Uganda’s longest standing and most beloved musical ensemble. For over five decades, Afrigo has been the heartbeat of Uganda’s sound — blending tradition and innovation, heritage and showmanship.

A Legacy Soundtrack, 50 Years Strong

From their first note in the 1970s to their modern-day masterpieces, Afrigo Band has defined the sound of Uganda. Their music tells the story of a people — soulful, celebratory, resilient.

The concert will feature an all-star lineup of Afrigo veterans including Moses Matovu, Rachel Magoola, Joanita Kawalya, Herbert Kigundu, Sarah Namulondo, Charles Busuulwa, and many more. Their timeless hits will be reimagined in a dynamic, festival-style production.

To make this even more unforgettable, legendary Congolese superstar Koffi Olomidé, the “King of Ndombolo,” will headline a special guest performance — bringing his high-voltage charisma and cross-continental sound to the Kampala stage.

FlexiPay – The Official Ticketing Partner

As title sponsor, Stanbic Bank, through its innovative FlexiPay platform, is transforming how fans experience the Afrigo@50 concert.

Tickets are already on sale, with FlexiPay offering seamless, cashless purchases via the FlexiPay App or by dialing *291# on any mobile network.

Early bird discounts, FlexiPay-only perks, and fast-lane venue access will ensure fans not only enjoy the music but benefit from the convenience of digital banking.

“We are proud to stand with Afrigo Band as they celebrate 50 years of musical excellence,” said Lois Kwikiriza, Brand & Marketing Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda. “Through FlexiPay, we are making it easier for every Ugandan to be part of this historic moment — securely, simply, and smartly.”

Afrigo Band’s journey is a reflection of everything we stand for: craftsmanship, depth, and timeless distinction. Their music has transcended generations, much like the enduring legacy of Tusker Malt Lager. Supporting this celebration is our way of honouring true musical excellence while giving our consumers the premium experiences they truly deserve,” said Denise P. Nazzinda, Premium Beer Brand Manager – UBL.

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, expressed excitement about partnering with Stanbic Bank Uganda and their FlexiPay platform to support the event. He commented, “Afrigo Band has been the heartbeat of Uganda’s music scene since the 1970s, blending tradition with modernity, and their songs resonate with the stories of our people — stories of resilience, joy, and celebration. The Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50 concert promises to be a vibrant showcase of this legacy, featuring an all-star lineup of Afrigo veterans who will reimagine their timeless hits in a festival-style production.

We are also excited to welcome the legendary Koffi Olomidé as our special guest. His presence will undoubtedly elevate this event, bringing a cross-continental flair that complements the rich sounds of Afrigo”

Ticket Categories explained

Bronze (Early Bird): UGX 50,000; Silver (Early Bird): UGX 100,000; Gold Table: UGX 3,000,000; Diamond Table: UGX 5,000,000; Platinum Table: UGX 10,000,000.

With support from top-tier partners including Tusker Malt, Pepsi, Toyota CFAO, SafeBoda, Capital FM, and NBS TV, the concert is a full-circle moment for Uganda’s music and business communities alike.

As part of the celebration, Stanbic FlexiPay clients will enjoy exclusive discounts, a VIP fast-track lane, surprise giveaways, and branded experiences at the event.

Revealers can buy tickets at: https://talentafricagroup.com or directly call Talent Africa Group at: 0777 564 997.

Follow the excitement on social media using #AfrigoAt50 and #FlexiPayMoments

