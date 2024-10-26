Stanbic donates medical equipment worth sh15m to Butende Health Centre III

Daniel Ogong (in Blue tshirt), the Head of Marketing at Stanbic Bank, handing over a Mama Kit to an expectant mother at Butende Health Centre III

Stanbic Bank Uganda, the anchor subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, recently donated an assortment of medical equipment to St. Benedict’s Butende Health Centre III, in Masaka City.

The donation included two maternity beds, one Suction machine, and 100 Mama Kits, approximately amounting to sh15m.

The donation is part of the ongoing drive to give back to the community during the October L.O.V.E month, under Stanbic’s Corporate Social Investment.

While handing over the equipment, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Marketing Daniel Ogong said, ” Today, I’m excited to be here, to celebrate with you the Stanbic L.O.V.E month; a period during which we give back to our communities, to appreciate you and your support in living up to our purpose; ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth.”

“October is the high point of our corporate social investments programme, covering activities in health, education and the environment. It is when all of us are concentrated on showing our love for you and everything that you do that contributes to Uganda’s socio-economic development. The staff at Butende have shown love by providing much-needed healthcare services to the surrounding community. It is, therefore, a great honour to be here, and to hand over these items in a show of our modest support to all your efforts, ” Ogong said.

Ogong said that collective effort is key in uplifting the standards of healthcare in the country while complementing the government’s support.

“It is facilities like Butende Health Centre that fill the gaps and make a huge difference for the people you serve. We thank you for your selfless duty. At Stanbic, we are committed to continuing with our mandate of supporting our communities, but this can only be successfully achieved through collective action and collaboration. We are honoured to support Butende Health Centre and its noble cause,” Ogong added.

Sr Mary Gorreti Nandawula, the In-charge of the health centre said, “This facility was started as a dispensary in 1985 by Sisters. It runs on basic resources that we collect from patients but we are left lacking in so many needs. We appreciate Stanbic Bank for choosing us to benefit from this donation and we believe it will make a very positive impact.”

Currently being served by 19 workers including support staff, the health centre is under the management of Masaka Catholic Diocese.

Fr. Aiden Ndawula, the Assistant Diocesan Health Coordinator of Masaka Diocese said, “We run quite a number of health centres spread across the entire Diocese. We thank partners like Stanbic Bank who have come up to support us in our noble cause. Health care is very important for everyone. It is very absurd to lose someone due to inadequacy of services. Losing a child or mother during or even after birth is very bad. Therefore, let us all work together.”

He advised health workers to handle expectant mothers with care to encourage them to seek health services.

“Speaking to pregnant women nicely is good because it motivates them to keep coming. However, some health workers mishandle pregnant women and that is not good. All they need is support and encouragement through that journey but not harassment,” Fr Ndawula said.

