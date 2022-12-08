STANBIC EXPOSED! Sex 4 jobs, tribalism & discrimination, forced resignation & retirement allegations rock Uganda’s No. 1 bank

News coming from Stanbic Bank Uganda is not good at all. Why? A section of current and former staff have decided to bell the cat.

They are now accusing the bank of systematically abetting some vices to grow without being unchecked. And at the end of the day the bank makes no profit and people lose jobs.

These Ex and current staffers paint a picture of a financial institution that is struggling to remain in business, if the situation in eastern Uganda represents the general picture nationwide.

That in the eastern region, the bank is performing poorly and continues to lose a lot of business to local rivals like Centenary bank, DFCU and Equity.

And that these days it has reportedly found a trick in cost cutting and then declare as a profit.

Junior staffers are also not happy at their bosses who reportedly bark at them like dogs, a thing that has cropped up recently.

That before the CEO Anne Jjuuko led administration came in, the values of the bank stood high above the powerful individuals that worked for the bank, to an extent not even a branch manager could call and verbally abuse a staff member, disrespect and humiliate him or her. This is a story for another day.

TRIBALISM & DISCRIMINATION

According to an internal memo by one of the staffers and seen by this publication, there is chaos in Stanbic bank-eastern region due to alleged tribal discrimination by some decision makers there. They include James, Beno, Deno, Davie and Chemuso. Their full names have been withheld for now. The allegation is that if you are not a Muganda or a Sabin, it is difficult to get a job there or a promotion. Instead you are always being looked at as an insect that should be crushed there and then. The allegation is that this is systematic up to the head office, in Kampala.

That for instance, in a recent recruitment for sales staff, only Sabins were selected to occupy all the available three positions whose occupants’ contracts were not renewed because decision makers wanted to play a tribal card. That so many excuses are always created to edge you out.

That all non-performance issues in eastern region can be attributed to some decisions of replacing experienced staff on tribal cards.

One of those staffers who has suffered at the hand of this alleged tribalism is one Pascal Epodoi. He joined the bank in 2011 and grew through ranks to an extent that at one time he was the acting branch Manager Kapchorwa before Covid-19 struck him down in January 2021 only to be bedridden for six months.

He believes that had the bank followed to the dot Covid-19 operational procedures that the government issued, he wouldn’t have been affected much. His version of events is that at that time, all staff at the branch got affected but management delayed to clear them from going to hospital through a long handover process.

As a result, he suffered kidney failure and was hospitalized for six months at Mbale regional referral hospital with a sick leave approved by the bank.

On his return, he was reportedly transferred to the Soroti branch. Here he was first rejected–read Covid victims stigmatization–later taken in only to be subjected to disciplinary proceedings for alleged breach of bank procedures that he took annual leave without applying in the system.

“I was hospitalized on 19 January, 2021 and was out for sick leave until July 2021 fully captured and approved in the HR system. It was impossible to be on Annual leave when I was already on sick leave and it’s also not possible to take or apply for Annual leave when already on sick leave during the same period. I presented the same during [disciplinary] hearing but because the plan was already in place by Beno, James and managed to also include Davie to replace me because of their tribalistic mindset to have their own tribe mates take up those positions…” he alleges in one of the internal memos.

Pascal would end up losing his job in July this year through an alleged forced resignation.

“Everyone loses a job at any time but it is not so cruel and rude this way. I suffered kidney failure due to the reckless way my COVID-19 incident was handled and even the job that put my life on the line is gone but the Kidney disease is still here with me to deal with.

“The Stanbic bank that was the home to staff is now a center of tribalism to an extent that even the Human resources office is bent to handling staff matter’s on tribal basis…Davie kept a deaf ear on my issue. It’s understandable James, Beno are his own brothers and not surprised. History judges them right from their ancestors for doing what they are born for, living for and practicing.”

The good news is that Stanbic lawyers and Priscilla Mwandha from the People & Culture department are hell-bent on addressing the matter, among others before it escalates.

FORCED RETIREMENT

That sometimes it is common to see a human resource manager acknowledging your resignation letter yet you have never tendered in one in the first place. One of the victims in eastern region is ailing Mzee Jonathan Wandera who had served the bank for over 20 years. But this is also a story for another day and we shall also reveal why the bank does so targeting mostly long serving employees apart from tribal witch-hunt cards.

SEX

There are also allegations of sex for promotions. That some decision makers in the eastern region especially do this and key perpetrators are James and Chemus. That long serving female staffers sometimes wonder why Johnny-come-lately-good looking girls end up being promoted so fast and for them they remain stagnant. It’s reported that those who refuse to yield to Chemus or James’s sexual advances are blacklisted. Stanbic bank has been contacted for a comment. Are female staffers who get pregnant at the bank safe? Find out in our subsequent publication. UGANDAN BANKS: WHAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW! HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TREATED FAIRLY OR UNFAIRLY BY ANY OF UGANDA’S COMMERCIAL BANKS AS AN EMPLOYEE OR A CUSTOMER/CLIENT? TELL US YOUR STORY! CALL / TEXT/ WHATSAPP 0777959024. YOU CAN ALSO SEND IT TO: redpeppertips@gmail.com.

