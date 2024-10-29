Stanbic Extends Love Month Celebrations to Nakaseke, Donates Medical Equipment Worth Sh26 Million

Stanbic Bank Representatives,Hospital Officers and other Officials pose for a photo during the handover of maternal health materials

Stanbic Bank Uganda has donated essential supplies and equipment worth UGX 26 million to two medical facilities in Nakaseke district to support maternal healthcare services.

Butalangu Health Centre III and Wakyato Health Centre III received patient monitors, delivery beds, Doppler and Fetescopes, instrument sets for delivery, blood pressure machines, medical refrigerator, Mama Kits, and examination c couches and Doppler’s ultra sound machines among other items.

For the last three years, the bank has designated October as the L.O.V.E Month, during which it celebrates their customers and engages in activities that give back to the community through its Corporate Social Investment initiatives.

During the hand over, George Ismael Mukiibi Ssebuko, the Stanbic Bank Luwero Branch manager said, “We are so pleased to be in Butalangu and it is because of the love we have amongst us as Stanbic Bank and the Honorable Minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye.

“I want to thank my colleagues at the Stanbic Bank Head office headed by Tich Makonose, the Head of Insurance, for thinking about us people in the village. What you’ve done is assisting the government because many things are lacking and as corporate institutions this is how Stanbic Bank comes in to assist”.

Currently, Uganda’s maternal mortality rate is about 189 mothers out of 100,000 live births, but this is a decline from 336 deaths per 100,000 live births recorded in 2016, according to government statistics.

The Guest of Honour, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs who also doubles as Nakaseke District Area MP said, “I thank the bank for doing a good job through the tremendous support they provide interms of maternal health supplies.”

Silaasi Mutimba, the Butalangu Health Centre III in-charge said, “We are incredibly thankful to Stanbic Bank Uganda for this generous support. This contribution will help us in delivering even better services to expectant mothers in Butalangu.”

Faridah Wakyato, the Wakyato Health Center III in-charge and Nursing officer thanked the bank for thinking about them and promised to put in good use all the equipment that was donated to them.

Barbara Dokoria, the Stanbic Bank Head of Compliance said, “Earlier this year, while donating to Primary Seven girls in a Kampala metropolitan school under the stewardship of KCCA, we received a formal invitation from Honourable Kabuye Kyofatogabye, who was the guest of honor at that event, to visit Luwero. He explained to us the problems women and girls in the Greater Luwero are facing and we felt extremely touched. We subsequently added these health centres to the list of facilities to be supported during this year’s Love Month”.

She said, “Stanbic Bank recognizes that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and it is our responsibility as corporate citizens to support the Ministry of Health and contribute where we can to improve the well-being of our communities.”

