Stanbic kicks off October LOVE month celebrations with sh16m donation to Gem Foundation

Tich Makonese, the Stanbic Bank Head of Insurance handing over the part of assortment to the Gem Foundation team

Stanbic Bank recently donated an assortment of items worth UGX 16 million to the Wakiso-based Gem Foundation, a non-profit organization providing a safe haven for abandoned, neglected, and abused children with special needs.

The items included medical supplies and foodstuffs dedicated to enhance the welfare of vulnerable children in Uganda.

For the last three years, the bank has designated October as the L.O.V.E Month, during which it celebrates their customers and engages in activities that give back to the community. The bank organizes customer forums, regional market days, and corporate social investment initiatives and also offers exciting rewards to selected customers.

During the handover, TichMakonese, the Stanbic Bank Head of Insurance said the initiative reflects the bank’s purpose, ‘Uganda is our home we drive her growth’. This is a commitment focusing on empowering and transforming communities.

“Today, we are delighted to extend our support to Gem Foundation Children’s Home, an organization that plays a crucial role in the lives of many children. We believe that every child deserves a healthy start, and this contribution is a step towards ensuring that these children receive the care they need,” he said.

Receiving the donation, Emma Quisenberry, the founder of Gem Foundation expressed their gratitude. “We are incredibly thankful to Stanbic Bank Uganda for this generous support. This contribution will not only provide immediate medical needs but also contribute to the long-term health and well-being of the children in our care.” Emma said.

Quisenberry said the Gem Foundation that was established to provide a safe haven for orphaned and abandoned children, has lately become a beacon of hope for over 100 special need children.

“Our facility runs on a mission to provide not just shelter, but also education and emotional support. The Foundation has remained steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the potential of every child in its care. We are proud to the relationship we have built with Stanbic Bank and look forward to building much stronger ties,” she said.

Sonia Karamagi the Stanbic Bank’s Head of Customer Relations said, “At Stanbic, we believe that true wealth lies in giving and uplifting those who need it the most. This is just the beginning of our L.O.V.E month celebrations, and we are thrilled to support the amazing work the Gem Foundation is doing for these deserving children.”

The day was filled with several activities, as the children showcased their talents through singing and dance performances, filling the air with their joy and celebration.

Throughout October, bank officials will traverse all the regions of Uganda extending collaborations with selected organizations and personalities playing a significant role in the areas education, maternal health, and social welfare initiatives.

