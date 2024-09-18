Stanbic Uganda’s mother company (Standard Bank Group) named among World’s best Companies

Stanbic Uganda’s mother company—, which is also Africa’s largest bank by assets, has been recognised as one of Time Magazine’s World’s Best Companies and Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. TIME and Newsweek are esteemed media organisations that have maintained a reputation for exceptional journalism for nearly a century.

“These accolades from two iconic global news magazines demonstrate that our determined focus on delivering excellent services for our clients in, across and beyond Africa is being recognised worldwide,” says Sim Tshabalala, Group Chief Executive for Standard Bank Group.

Time Magazine’s World’s Best Companies, now in its second iteration, is a comprehensive analysis of the top performing companies across the world. The study is based on fifteen criteria including employee satisfaction, revenue growth, environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance (ESG).

Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, conducted in collaboration with global research firm Statista, reviewed businesses across 23 industries, spanning 20 countries. The survey considered all publicly listed companies with a revenue of over USD $500 million headquartered in 20 countries.

“Trust is the foundation of our business, and we are very pleased to be recognised among the world’s best. We will continue to work hard to earn the trust of our clients, our investors and the communities and countries where we work,” concludes Tshabalala.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Standard Bank Group operates in 20 African countries, 4 global financial centres and 2 offshore hubs. The lender has a 161-year history in South Africa and started building a franchise outside southern Africa in the early 1990s.

As of 30 June 2024, Standard Bank Group had 19.5 million clients, employed 51 000 people and had almost 1 200 points of representation and 5 500 ATMs on the African continents.

“Stanbic Uganda is proud to be associated with the global recognition of Standard Bank Group as one of the world’s best companies. We attribute this honour to the longstanding trust of our customers, and the confidence of our shareholders which fuels our commitment to driving Uganda’s growth,” said Francis Karuhanga, Chief Executive, Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited.

About Post Author