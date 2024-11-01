Stanbic Unlocks World of Limitless Possibilities with Visa Infinite Card

Revolutionary Card has world-class technology designed to Transform Customer Experience and Enhance Financial Freedom

Stanbic Bank Uganda has officially launched the Infinite Card, its latest innovation aimed at their affluent clientele, who will benefit from the advantages of unparalleled financial flexibility.

The card was recently unveiled during an exclusive high profile fine dining experience at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Arthur Kiwanuka, the Head of Affluent Banking, said the Infinite Card aims to revolutionize the way customers interact with their finances.

Features include no annual fees, global acceptance, and enhanced rewards programs. Kiwanuka said, “Today marks a significant milestone for us. Our Infinite Card embodies our commitment to innovation and customer-centric banking, extending the world of limitless possibilities because at Stanbic, it’s not just banking!”

Kiwanuka said card holders can now easily manage their finances through a dedicated mobile app that allows for real-time tracking of expenses and customized spending insights. The tool not only simplifies their banking experience, but also empowers them to effortlessly achieve their financial goals.

Salim Kitagenda, the Bank Head of Products said as the banking landscape continues to evolve, the Stanbic Bank remains at the forefront of innovation.

“We want our clients to know that banking should be a source of empowerment, not just a transactional relationship and with the Infinite Card, we are inviting our customers to explore the limitless possibilities that come with effective financial management,” he said.

Other features of the card include Unlimited Cash back. Customers earn cash back on every purchase, with higher rates for transactions in specific categories such as travel, dining, and online shopping.

Cardholders can access airport lounges, travel insurance, and discounts on hotel bookings, making it the perfect companion for frequent travelers. Through its Flexible Payment Options, card users are offered various repayment plans, allowing them to choose what best fits their financial situation.

These features are designed to enhance the customer experience, offering convenience and value in an increasingly fast-paced world.

Sam Mwogeza, the Stanbic Bank Executive Director reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment in driving Uganda’s growth by providing products perfectly tailored to customers’ needs.

“We want to thank you for believing in us; not just at a personal level, but as financial partner for your families and businesses. We want to elevate the role that we play in your financial journey and enable you enhance your lifestyle and create a strong legacy so that your empires can live from generation to generation,” Mwogeza said.

Officials said with Stanbic Bank’s focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and financial empowerment, Uganda’s biggest bank is poised to redefine banking experiences and set new standards in the industry. The Infinite Card represents a bold step toward a future where banking is not just a service, but a pathway to achieving dreams and aspirations.

Mwogeza said Stanbic Bank is led by its purpose; ‘Uganda is our home we drive her growth’.He said, “Some people say of grass being greener everywhere, but at Stanbic we say that the grass is only greener where you water it. So we are committed to water Uganda, water communities at the same time water our customers in what’s important to them. A true measurement of our impact is how on how well you strengthen our communities. That’s why we are dedicated to help our customers have a better life, but also so that the next generation has a better start than the previous one.”

About Post Author