STANBIC WOES! CEO Juuko not in charge, ‘get rich quick gangs’ inside the bank do: Ex-staffer reveals why bank is now a ghost of itself

An ex-staffer at Stanbic is not shocked that the bank was recently hit by a heist where a customer lost about shs6.5bn, a fraud that involved outsiders and as well internal staff—two managers and three tellers.

According to this ex-staffer who worked at the bank for 12 years before being shown exit, the CEO, Anne Juuko is well-intentioned but the cartel or a get rich quick gang inside the bank will never allow her to shine.

“The general banking sector is experiencing frauds, but for Stanbic Bank, it is worse. Frauds have been happening but not anywhere near to this,” says the ex-staffer.

To this ex-staffer, CEO Juuko is not a bad administrator and she would do anything to ensure this stops but there is a cartel which can’t allow her to do so.

The ex-staffer further stresses that Juuko is a good mother and leader, but there is a cartel which controls the recruitment process and promotion to the extent that managerial positions are given to people with no basic banking experience, no knowledge of bank processes and procedures but qualified on tribal basis.

“They are literally untouchable because they are the processes and procedures and the avenues for reporting such fraudulent acts are closed but one can only succeed in being sacked for standing in their way.”

This ex-staffer went on to tell us that the bank cartel even has powers to quietly force some non-cooperative staff on leave.

And in your absence, they reset your user password and username. Once this is done they use your logins to commit fraud and you will never know until you see investigators coming for you for a crime you have no idea about.

“Juuko is not a beneficiary. She has no idea. She is not in charge. But the cartel does. The cartel is close to the top executives of the bank and whose names are well protected from the media.”

We are told there is also a big discontent by the staff.

“With Annual profit after tax of over Shs200bn even during the difficult years of COVID-19, staff are not given an end of year party or even a shopping voucher of shs50,000 . This is the standard former bosses, Philip Odera and Patrick Mweheire set to recognize the staff efforts in keeping the bank profitable. But Juuko’s management has failed but instead keep rewarding themselves with hundreds of millions in bonuses for good performance ignoring the staff who actually bring in these profits,” rants the ex-staffer and reminisces: “Stanbic bank was once the best employer anyone could ever think of, but it has reduced to a ghost of itself and a center for get rich quick gangs.”

