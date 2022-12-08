Startimes to televise first ever Miss Uganda reality show as beauty pageant 2023 launched

Kezzi Entertainment in partnership with Startimes Uganda has launched the first-ever Miss Uganda reality beauty contest in Uganda that will be televised live on Makula TV a local channel exclusive on the StarTimes platform.

The show is expected to serve viewers the best of entertainment created around some top beauty contestants in Uganda. On the same note, Kezzi Entertainment has launched Miss Uganda 2023 edition.

Miss Uganda CEO Brenda Nanyonjo at the launch of the Miss Uganda 2023 edition yesterday.

According to the organizers, Miss Uganda 2023 on Makula TV is an entertainment reality TV show; which will document Miss Uganda Pageant activities in 2023 covering all the geographical regions of Uganda.

The show summarizes the last decade of the history of the pageant; the nationwide search for a crown holder, including the call for entry applications, the six regional auditions & the national selections. It also includes the residential Boot Camp activities; the Beauty and Fashion contests, the Beach Beauty and Sports Challenge, and Adventure and Talent contests. The show will also have periodical evictions, confession sessions, audience interactivity; and finally, the Crowning Ceremony (Grand Finale).



The Miss Uganda 2023 activities, will last ten weeks; and will be packaged in real time for a TV broadcast on Makula Television, three times a week running from January into March 2023.

Makula TV is a local television channel exclusive on the StarTimes platform that shows nonstop series and drama in Luganda. It is available in all StarTimes bouquets on Satellite (CH 492), Antenna (CH 228) decoder, and mobile App (StarTimes ON App) platforms.



Makula TV was launched in June 2022 and has already hit the Top two most-viewed channels in Uganda. Its objective is to promote local talent and non-stop quality entertainment.

