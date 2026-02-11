STATE HOUSE CALL! M7 Orders All NRM Chiefs to Report Friday

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) district, city divison and municipal leadership has been summoned to State House Entebbe this Friday in what insiders describe as a high-level strategy meeting chaired by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In an official letter dated February 10, 2026, and signed by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, all NRM District/City Chairpersons and Municipality/City Division Chairpersons have been invited to meet the party’s National Chairman at 11:00 a.m. ‘noon’

The letter congratulates party leaders upon what it calls a “resounding victory in the just concluded general elections” before informing them of the crucial engagement at State House.

Transport arrangements have already been organised, with buses scheduled to depart from Plot 10 Kyadondo Road at 9:00 a.m. and return after the meeting.

For coordination, chairpersons were directed to contact senior party officials Charles Egou and Aaron Kashamba.

The tone of the letter is firm and clear: “Please endeavor to keep time.”

Political watchers say the meeting could focus on post-election strategy, party cohesion, and next steps following the polls. With the elections now behind them, attention is shifting to consolidation, appointments, and managing internal expectations within the ruling party.

Friday’s gathering at Entebbe is expected to bring together some of the most influential grassroots mobilisers in the country — making it a meeting to watch closely.

