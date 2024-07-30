STEM: Uganda secures second place at Pan African Robotics Championship

Dakar, Senegal — A team of talented students from Uganda has won the country a silver medal at the just concluded Pan African Robotics Championship in Dakar Senegal.

The Pan African Robotics Championship in Dakar took place on Sunday 29th, 2024 at the NBA Africa Academy and was a showcase of the continent’s brightest young minds and cutting-edge technology.

Representing Uganda, the African School of Science and Technology (ASIST) under the Young Engineers Uganda flag, emerged as the second overall best robotics team, in the Stars League Category, narrowly missing the top spot by just four points behind Mali.

The team’s robot also won the ‘Best Design’ Award and for its problem-solving solution in the oil and gas sector. The championship hosted 25 African countries that fielded 94 teams.

Uganda’s journey to the finals was marked by exceptional performances from both teams: the Tech League and the Stars League. The Tech League team dominated their group, securing the highest points. Meanwhile, the Stars League team demonstrated outstanding skills and strategic thinking throughout the competition.

In the Stars League, the children faced formidable opponents from Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mali. Undeterred, they clinched victory with the highest points, showcasing Uganda’s talent and determination. As the competition intensified, the top four teams—Mali, Uganda, and Senegal—advanced to the finals.

The showdown was a nerve-wracking battle of precision, creativity, and teamwork. Young Engineers Uganda, fueled by their passion for robotics, secured second place with 20 points. The first-place team, Robots Mali, edged ahead with 24 points.

Monica Arinaitwe, ASIST’s team Lead Coach, expressed pride in their achievement: “We were pleased to have reached this far. In 2023, we clinched the fourth position. This year, we got silver. This is good progress and I am happy with the performance of our students.”

ASIST’s success shows Uganda’s commitment to STEM education and technological advancement. Their impressive performance has brought honor to Uganda for three consecutive years and continues to inspire future generations of Ugandan innovators.

The team’s robot design stood out for its ability to reach the highest goalposts, a feat unmatched by any other team in the competition. Despite facing challenges, including the pressure of the finals, the young team member excelled, demonstrating resilience and ingenuity.

Reflecting on the competition’s challenges and achievements, Anatori Atucungwire, the team’s Assistant Coach highlighted the significance of the event’s real-world applications:

“As Africa looks to oil and gas to fuel its economic future, Stars League teams are challenged to engineer robots to navigate tasks mirroring real-world scenarios in the industry, from seismic surveying and well drilling to refinery operations and pipeline maintenance.”

In recognition of their achievement, VEX World Robotics Championship in the United States has invited the winners, including Uganda’s ASIST team, to participate in the prestigious VEX World competition in the United States in April 2025.

The CEO of Young Engineers Uganda, Maureen Karamagi reveals that the competition in the US will field more Ugandan teams which will be selected through a rigorous national competition to be held in November this year.

The team will jet into the country on Tuesday at midnight.

About Young Engineers Uganda

Young Engineers Uganda is a pioneer STEM Education program for children in Uganda. It was founded by journalist Arinaitwe Rugyendo under the auspices of the African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Limited in 2026. The organization is dedicated to nurturing young talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), through a robotics curriculum, competitions, workshops, and mentorship programs. It aims to nurture the next generation of Ugandan scientists, innovators, critical thinkers, and problem solvers.

