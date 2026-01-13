Stop Claiming Ties to Government Bigwigs, Kashari Never Benefited from You – Capt. Bamuturaki Stings Rival Col. Kakuru

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The contest for the Kashari South Member of Parliament seat has intensified, with two retired Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers—Capt. John Bosco Bamuturaki Tumusiime, popularly known as Omudumizi, and Rtd Col. Jackson Kakuru—locked in a heated political battle.

Capt. Bamuturaki has warned his rival to stop bragging about having worked with “big people” in government, insisting that the people of Kashari never benefited from Col. Kakuru’s long service.

Speaking during campaign rallies in Ruburara and Itara parishes in Rubaya Sub-county, Bamuturaki accused Col. Kakuru of engaging in what he described as cheap politics, saying it was misleading to parade government connections without tangible development to show for them.

Bamuturaki, a former Mbarara District LC5 Chairperson and retired UPDF Captain, said his own legacy speaks for itself, noting that his tenure as LC5 laid the foundation for Mbarara’s current development status.

He alleged that Col. Kakuru has been traversing Kashari South claiming to have served in offices of senior military officials, including Gen. Salim Saleh, yet failed to translate those positions into benefits for the local community.

“If you say you served this government for over 30 years, you should show people what Kashari gained from that service,” Bamuturaki said. “You cannot retire and suddenly remember Kashari has problems. Where were you all those years?”

He challenged candidates who have spent decades in public service but return home empty-handed seeking votes.

“It is painful that some people serve until retirement and have nothing to show the community. Then they come begging for votes. That is selfish,” he added.

Col. Kakuru previously worked with Seravene (U) Ltd, a private security firm, before joining elective politics. He lost the NRM party primaries to Bamuturaki but has since returned as an independent candidate in the 2026 general election.

Bamuturaki reminded voters why they once overwhelmingly supported MP Nathan Itungo, citing his record of community service before entering politics.

“We voted Itungo because he served the people first. That is the standard. Even UPDF officers and civil servants who serve their communities will be supported when they retire and come to politics,” he said.

He urged public servants to use their positions to uplift their communities before seeking elective office.

“I used every position I held—political or otherwise—to work for my people on the ground,” Bamuturaki emphasized.

As Ugandans head to the polls on 15th January to elect the President and Members of Parliament, Bamuturaki called on voters to remain focused and reject diversionary politics. He assured residents of adequate security on polling day and warned against any form of electoral malpractice.

“No one will intimidate voters or cheat our votes. Whoever attempts will face the consequences,” he warned.

