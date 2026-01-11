STOP DISCRIMINATING WOMEN! Buhweju MP Aspirant Agaba Blasts Mwijukye Over ‘Sexist’ Campaign Attacks

By Amos Tayebwa | Buhweju District

Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye is facing growing pressure as his main rival, Grace Agaba Byarugaba, accuses him of running a sexist and discriminatory campaign aimed at undermining her candidature ahead of the January 15, 2026 elections.

Agaba, a flamboyant and outspoken MP aspirant, claims that the incumbent legislator has been moving around campaign rallies telling voters that the Buhweju County parliamentary seat is “not meant for a woman.”

Addressing journalists at a press conference, Agaba condemned what she described as backward politics, saying some leaders in Buhweju still believe leadership positions belong exclusively to men.

“There are leaders in Buhweju who think some seats are reserved for men and not suitable for women. That kind of thinking is demeaning, selfish, and discriminatory,” Agaba said.

She revealed that ever since she declared her intention to contest for the direct MP seat, her opponents—especially the incumbent—have allegedly been telling voters that Buhweju is not ready to be led by a woman.

Agaba reminded Mwijukye that Uganda’s political history is full of women leaders who have excelled on direct parliamentary seats and delivered visible development.

She cited leaders such as Naome Kabasharira (Rushenyi County), Naome Kibaju (Sheema North), and Janet Kataha Museveni, the former MP for Ruhaama County, as proof that leadership is about capacity and service delivery—not gender.

“There is no law in Uganda that bars a woman from contesting for a direct MP seat. Leadership is not about sex, tribe, religion, or where one is married. People vote based on ability,” she said.

Agaba, who hails from Buhweju, dismissed claims that her marital status disqualifies her from leading the constituency.

“I am a daughter of Buhweju. I know every corner of this constituency and the problems our people face. No matter where I am married, this is my home. I am here to develop Buhweju and put it on the national map,” she said.

She also questioned what she called double standards, asking why her opponent’s marriage outside Buhweju has never been raised as an issue.

“My opponent married his wife from outside Buhweju—should we also blame him for that?” she asked.

Agaba urged Mwijukye to abandon what she termed cheap, diversionary politics and instead tell voters what he has done and what he plans to do for the constituency.

She called on voters to entrust her with a massive vote on January 15, 2026, saying Buhweju deserves tested leadership under the ruling NRM government, even as she runs as an Independent candidate.

Agaba also appealed for peaceful elections, urging supporters to protect their voter location slips, alleging that some individuals—linked to her opponents—are illegally buying them.

“Buying voter location slips is evil and unacceptable. I strongly condemn it,” she warned.

Agaba is contesting against Francis Mwijukye of the PFF, and political observers say the race for Buhweju County MP is shaping up to be one of the tightest and most heated contests in the region.

