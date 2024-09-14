STOP IT! Gen.M7 cautions people of Tororo against tribal frictions

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has cautioned the people of Tororo against taking part in tribal frictions.

He said tribalism is against the principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

“When you talk about the frictions among the tribes; the Bateso here in Tororo County and the Badama, why should this be a problem? Why would a Mudama have a problem with a Muteso speaking his language? All those tribes were created by God. Why should I say that I am a Christian and I want a Muteso not to speak his dialect? That he should speak Rudama because they are the majority in this area and why do you, a Muteso, want a Mudama not to speak his dialect?” he wondered.

The President made the remarks Friday, Sep 13, 2024 during the closure of a five (5) day Light Up Eastern Region Convocation at Elgon View Field in Tororo District. The event was organised by the First Daughter, Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, the lead Preacher at the Covenant Nations Church.

President Museveni explained that such tribal and religious frictions are the ones that destroyed countries like Sudan.

“Why would you really have any problem with somebody speaking his dialect, why? And you are there year after year. This is how a country called Sudan was destroyed. We told those people, why do you try to suppress others based on identity? They said they had introduced Shari’a law and yet that country had other people who are not Muslims. They (Muslims) said they are the majority, then the other group said okay if you are the majority, let’s go away and you stay alone. Now, if you see people in South Sudan and you call them Arabs, then you are sick,” he said.

“Therefore, this spirit of opposing what God has created where you are not happy that a Muteso is a Muteso, a Japadhola is a Japadhola, a Kuman is really a Kumam, that is satanic in my view and I think Pastor Patience wrote about it in her book.”

On the other hand, the President urged the believers to enhance their knowledge in spiritual matters and establish themselves in God.

“We are created in God’s Image and when you hate each other, you are hating the handwork of God.”

He further said that since people are God’s temple, living recklessly is discrediting God.

Further addressing the gathering, President Museveni outlined various key areas of NRM Principles such as unity, peace, work to eradicate poverty and discipline, where he encouraged the congregation to fully participate in.

He highlighted the need for an inflow of individual skills and expertise, by utilising their talents for economic transformation and growth.

On the issue of poverty, the President informed the locals that the Government has played its part in fighting the challenge among Ugandans.

“I also pointed out the four-acre model and the seven activities. I said one acre of coffee, one acre of fruits, one acre of pasture, one acre of food. In the backyard poultry for eggs and piggery then fish farming,” he noted.

“All these water bodies in Eastern Uganda, we can have them for fish farming but you get people who don’t listen. Like in Busoga they grow sugarcane. I told you that please if you have got small land don’t go for sugarcane. The answer is the other 7 enterprises. Therefore, I’m glad that you have come and I hope that Patience and her group have done something good. And the fact that we are all here together and the religions, it’s very good.”

President Museveni further praised God for gracing his family with a priest; Pastor Patience and thanked her for the great work she is doing in her call. He was also glad that people have acquired a lot and have been convicted to change.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni called on the people to break the artificial boundaries of denominations amongst various churches and focus on God through Jesus Christ who is the foundation of faith and has been with all people through twists and turns.

“We are a nation under God and His presence has been with us through the various challenges we have faced and overcame as a nation.”

Maama Janet also thanked Pastor Patience, her supportive husband Mr. OdrekRwabwogo and her entire team for fostering unity among diverse tribes; gathering people in the whole region to introduce God’s ways across other regions which they have been doing for years.

About re-opening of the eastern gate through “Light Up Eastern Region for Jesus” Mission; Maama Janet asked believers not to take it for granted but pray that God opens their spiritual eyes to take advantage of the strategic position of the region as a gateway for trade and commerce with the neighbouring countries.

Light up the Eastern Region for Jesus 2024 Convocation, themed re-opening the Eastern Gate from Ezekiel 44:3 has been running since 9th – 13th September 2024. This Convocation gathered people from various districts; various clans & tribes constituting 5 regions of Greater Eastern, Busoga, Bukedi, Elgon, Teso and Karamoja.

Powerful messages were shared by Apostle Daniel Batambuze, Bishop Joshua Lwere, Ap. Alex Mitala, Elder OdrekRwabwogo and the lead Pastor of Covenant Nations Church Patience Rwabwogo.

Pastor Patience shared the highlights of a series of activities that took place in the last 5 days which focused on the good news of total transformation (prayer repentance and restoration) to all people from all walks of life out of bondage of broken heartedness.

She asked people not to restrain in their prayers and commit completely to God.

She stressed that God through His Son Jesus Christ came to heal and to open spiritual prison doors.

“God desires to see men happy, prosperous, not sad and miserable. To be stagnant is not God’s will for us. God wants us to keep moving from one level of glory to another,” Pastor Patience said.

The event was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, religious leaders among others.

