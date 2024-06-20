Strange disease kills Jack Pemba’s S3x tape babe Suleman

A few years ago, once flashy businessman and Tanzanian socialite Jack Pemba had his homemade s3x video go viral after it leaked on social media platforms.

The lady he was drilling in the said video was identified as Suleman Salam Urabai, and whose face was clearly visible in the clips, later confirmed that she was indeed romping with him in the video, and blamed her lover for leaking to the public what they did privately and while in love.

However, the latest sad news reaching is that Suleman passed on Wednesday and was quietly buried by family members plus a few friends at her ancestral burial grounds in Jinja District.

But Suleman’s passing on has since left behind so many unanswered questions, especially because passed on after a mysterious illness that she had been battling.

Meanwhile, following her split with Pemba, the socialite completely cut ties with her and fled Uganda after landing in trouble over debts worth hundreds of millions of shillings which he had acquired from city tycoons, among them Godfrey Kirumira.

