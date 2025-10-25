STREET WAR! KCCA Iron Lady Kicks Hawkers, Vendors Off K’la CBD, Offers 2000 Free Stalls in City Markets

KAMPALA — It’s fire in the city! The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has unleashed a brutal street cleansing operation, ordering all hawkers and street vendors to pack up and vanish from Kampala’s pavements — or face the iron hand of city enforcement.

In a public notice issued this week, KCCA gave the traders just 7 days — starting October 24, 2025 — to quit the streets and relocate to gazetted trading centers.

But in what looks like a carrot-and-stick deal, the city bosses have dangled over 2000 FREE market spaces in KCCA-owned markets to calm tempers. Those interested can rush to Market Allocation Committees and market administrators for a slice of the free deal before the deadline bites.

Meanwhile, food vendors using sigiris (charcoal stoves) in taxi parks and along the streets have been given the boot — KCCA says they’re a fire hazard and a public nuisance.

The massive operation will go full blast on October 31, 2025, targeting notorious hotspots like Ben Kiwanuka Street, Luwum Street, Namirembe Road, Nakiwubo Road, Allen Road, and the ever-chaotic Kikuubo Lane.

City Hall says the crackdown is part of efforts to “restore order, safety, and sanity” — but the hawkers aren’t smiling. Many fear losing their livelihoods just before the Christmas season boom.

For now, the message is loud and clear: Get off the streets or get crashed by KCCA!

Here’s the lowdown on the markets with available spaces:

Markets with Free Spaces:

1. Nakawa Market: 100 spaces, contact 0702 737 760

2. Luzira Market: 120 spaces, contact 0774 349 185 (Nakawa division)

3.Ntinda new market: 100 spaces, contact 0782 681 189

4. Usafi Market: 1,000 spaces, contact 0705 283 491

5. City abattoir: 250 spaces, contact 0757 092 514 (Central division)

6. Kamwokya Market: 250 spaces, contact 0702 795 590

7. Busega Market: 500 spaces, contact 0701 199 645 (Lubaga division)

Total spaces: 2,320

These spaces are FREE, but you’ll need to provide an LC1 letter and a copy of your National ID to get a workspace. Vendors operating on streets should contact the Market Administrators for support.

