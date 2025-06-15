SUNDAY HUMOUR! Mr.Hyena Hooks Fortbet Attendant, Shafts Her On Credit And Abandons Her In Hotel

As betting craze is hitting town, I am also ready to service the babes who get excited in the due course. At this rate, Musa will have to make me love the game at whatever cost. I may not necessarily a fan to any of the four big teams but my support will depend on the catch of the night.

Musa, who is good at betting, allured me to accompany him to Mukono for betting during one of the Sundays last season. Clad in tight jeans and sun glasses, I stormed Fortbet only to find some gorgeous babes.

They happened to be cute babes from UCU, so I doled out my fat wallet and gave Musa 100k for betting. I did this to impress the hot babes who had just put their 2k at risk.

“This man has a lot of dime, I wish he gives some and I increase my stake,” one babe whispered to her friend.

I pretended as if I had not heard her words and asked the attendant whether she was interested in betting. When she put a killer smile, I gave her 10k to stake. As people were watching the so called Manchester United, I was very bored and Musa was equally not happy since he had bet that Man city is going to win the game.

He became speechless when neither netted. By half time, Musa was already fed up with the goaless game. Musa, who is a staunch Arsenal diehard, therefore did not want Manchester United to win. “Let’s go and try our luck in betting again,” Musa told me. “I have like this babe, should we go back to the other place?” I asked him. “No, there is another terminal down stairs called Premier Bet, which perhaps wouldbring luck to me,” Musa suggested.

On reachingPM , as it is commonly known, I found hot babes who were unfortunately accompanied by some dudes. The chances were minimal but that did not stop me from giving Musa money for betting.

“Why is this place not parked with babes like Fortebet?” I asked Musa. “Sometimes these guys diddle people’s money, that is what many people prefer to bet at Fortebet,” he told me. After making a second risk, we stayed and watched the game of Arsenal which had just started. The day was a nightmare for Musa since Arsenal was equally thumped. When the first goal was scored, Musa did not even finish his soda; he moved out and left without saying bye. After finishing my soda, I returned to Fortbet and found the babe I had given 10k jubilating since she had staked he money and her team had won.

“Hi, what’s up, what is going on here,” I asked while joining her in bump dance. “This man has luck, the money he gave me has now accumulated to 28k,” she told some disappointed guys. Immediately people left with gloomy faces and this gave me a chance to move close to the excited babe. “My name is Hyena,” I introduced myself. “Nice to meet you Hyena, I am Joyce,” she replied. “How is RP?” she asked me to prolong the conversation. “We are doing well, as people are crying due to credit crunch we are splashing the dime,” I bragged.

When I peeped out and found nobody, I locked the door and sat with her in the sofa seat. I started the surfing business and she seemed to like it.

I planted my dangling tongue into her throat and started doing the role of an endoscope. She wrapped her hands around waist. I tried to make her stand up such that I give her a thorough squeeze buy she was already weak in the knees.

As I was pondering to make the next move, some people were on the door knocking. “Abeeno…abeeno….?” They massively shouted. “Eeeh leero nga baggadewo mangu!” (As they have closed so early today). “Hyena I am missing all that money,” Joyce worried. “Be cool, stop worrying, you will get a heart attack, I will give you the dime to compensate the loss, money has never been my problem,” I boasted. She offered to give me a head, while she was still servicing me, somebody knocked on the door and like he was the boss of the place.

I got scared and my heart jumped as the mega whopper lost its morale. She was already in the moods but I could not help it. She picked her bag and suggested that I take her for an outing. Without any objection, I put her in my Subaru and drove her towards Kampala.

When we reached seeta, she suggested that we go to Riders. I cleared the bills and went to the room straightaway. This horny babe cut the Kampala journey short because she was already wet and could not handle.

As I was removing my shoes, she was mounting me like a cow on heat. She helped me to remove my shirt the way thieves are undressed. She put me in the moods and in a few minutes we were in another world dreaming.

As I was swaying like I had climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, she took control and rode me like a horse. In order not to be out competed, I put her down and taught her a lesson.

In a few minutes she was snoring like a pig suffering from swine flu. I checked in her bag and found a lot of money. I just picked 20k for fuel and abandoned her in the hotel lying unconscious.

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

