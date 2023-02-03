Super sexy Model Elizabeth Twist lauches clothing brand in Uganda

Elizabeth Twist is arguably one of the best female fashionista and model and in the Ugandan fashion industry today.

Sexy Elizabeth Twist in a sexy outfit

Just so to show she is not all words but action, she has launched a new clothes line in Uganda. One of its kind.

Elizabeth has slowly but surely cemented her place on this high profile list that includes Anita Beryl, Santa Anzo, Sylvia Owori, Brenda Maraka, Sheila Lukwanzi and others.

Her creations are described by many as extra ordinary and not for this world, a few days back launched her new collection, ‘Twist da Tailor’

At the only invite glitz and glamour event, the designer explained and disclosed why she came up with such a unique collection. Some of the best outfits you will find at Twist da tailor clothing brand ”I saw a need for balance especially with women on the go. These are outfits you can wear and run errands, have a dub day out with the girls but still look stylish” she told media. This is going to be the first affordable and contemporary clothing brand in Uganda. Elizabeth has made history all over East Africa as a model and fashionista.

