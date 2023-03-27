SURVIVAL KIT! Female scribes tipped on how to sail through economic hardships

Outstanding females in the media were recognized and awarded for the good work done in shaping the narrative for women in media on the night.

By Moses Oketayot

Female journalists should not only look at newsroom paycheck as their only magic bullet to better their lives.

They should instead look for alternatives by leveraging on contacts they make.

“Without taking away your dignity and your professionalism as a journalist, what more can you do on the side in your free time.

It could be in the evening, over the weekend. What I am trying to say is try to do something you are passionate about that is not going to compromise your work,” advised Dr. Ruth Aisha Biyinzika Kasolo, the project director at Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) during a panel discussion at a women and media symposium organized by Uganda Media Women Association held at Imperial Royale Hotel on Friday.

Dr. Biyinzika further advised female journalists to upgrade their skills to improve their employability.

She also implored them to tap into the opportunities that will come out of the USD217m (about Shs816b) project that was launched by President Museveni on March 8 during Women’s day fete. This project will benefit over 10,000 Ugandans in a span of 3 years especially jua-kali, enterprise owners, women, young girls and students through digital skilling.

The focus of these initiatives includes promoting digital foundation skills, digital communications and information, digital transactions, using the internet for problem-solving, online safety, civic responsibility, and data privacy, which will promote digitalization of the informal sector (Jua-Kali) enterprises for productivity and job growth in the country.

She also encouraged journalists to use their contacts to change their lives.

“A contact can change your life. Think outside the box, we have to just change a little bit. Use the opportunities around you to change your life.”

Carol Beyanga, the head of mentorship at Nation Media group said that a lot still needs to be done in the media space concerning women especially when it comes to critical decision making positions.

“Let us push for more women in management positions because I have observed women are more people oriented. We can support women in the media who are interested in taking up such positions through mentorship and coaching,” she said.

Communications expert, Sarah Kagingo, encouraged women to tap into their entrepreneurial side & make use of social media adding that there are women out there who have grown their businesses by utilizing it.

Susan Ngongi Namondo, the UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda, advised female journalists to use the power of media to shape ideas that can better their lives.

She challenged the societal stereotype that values women less.

Dr. Patricia Litho, the Board Chairperson UMWA advised women in the Media to fully utilize their space to empower fellow women but also partner with their counterparts to bring about the change they need.

The symposium was held under the theme; “Her story: Self, health and wealth.”

