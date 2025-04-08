Suspected Anthrax Outbreak Hits Kabale, 7 Cows Dead, 7 Cases reported

By Moses Agaba

Panic has gripped residents of Kyanamira Sub-county in Kabale District following a suspected outbreak of anthrax.

The outbreak has been reported in Muyumbu Village, Muyumbu Parish, where the suspected disease has already claimed the lives of seven cows, two goats, and one sheep. Additionally, seven suspected human cases of anthrax (caused by Bacillus anthracis) have been documented.

According to a report released by the Kabale District Health Office on Tuesday, the first human case began showing symptoms on April 1, 2025, with additional cases reported by April 6. Livestock deaths began earlier, with the first two cows dying on an unspecified date.

Subsequent deaths occurred on March 22 (one cow), March 30 (one cow), March 31 (one cow), and April 1 (two cows).

The report further revealed that all seven infected cows were slaughtered and consumed by the local community. Of these, three were slaughtered and the meat sold in Kabura Trading Centre, Kyanamira Sub-county, while the remaining four were sold at Kabale Central Market in Kabale Town.

Dr Lynn Anyongire the Kabale District Veterinary Officer, who has confirmed that seven men involved in slaughtering the infected cows have developed symptoms consistent with cutaneous anthrax.

These include skin lesions, headaches, back pain, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches, chest discomfort, and difficulty swallowing. One of the affected individuals is currently admitted to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for further management.

Dr. Anyongire added that five samples have already been collected and sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for analysis and confirmation. She emphasized that once results are confirmed, strict control measures will be put in place to prevent further spread.

Kyanamira and neighboring Kaharo Sub-county have been mapped out for intensive monitoring. In the meantime, residents across Kabale District have been advised to refrain from consuming meat until investigations are complete.

The Kabale District Health Office has recommended several measures to contain the suspected outbreak. These include orienting health workers on active surveillance for anthrax, supporting mass animal vaccination efforts, establishing Village Health Team (VHT) reporting mechanisms in affected areas, and involving private clinics in identifying and reporting suspected anthrax cases.

Authorities also stressed the importance of risk communication and community engagement, particularly targeting farmers who fail to report livestock deaths and later sell the meat practices that significantly increase public health risks.

About Post Author