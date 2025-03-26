Suspects arrested by NFA Over Illegal Forestry activities Remanded

Six suspects arrested by the National Forestry Authority over illegal forestry activities in Mabira CFR have been arraigned in court today at the Standards, Wildlife and Utilities Chief Magistrate Court in Makindye

Appearing before the Chief Magistrate Her Worship Kamasanyu Gladys Musenze, the suspects Twalik Mugabo and Sebufu Edrisa were charged with unlawful possession of timber and charcoal obtained illegally from Mabira CFR on 22nd March 2025 in Bulengeza village, Mukono district.

The other four suspects, including NFA patrolmen (Mwebaze David and Twanamatsiko Winston) and a forest supervisor (Ecima Joseph), together with a police officer (Pc. Kipsanga Albert) (Ecima Joseph) were charged with neglect of duty as the four were alleged to have neglected their duty of protecting Mabira CFR from illegal activities.

All the six suspects pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ and were remanded to prison until 14th April 2025, where they will re appear before court for hearing and bail application.

