Suspicious Death of Diplomat Rugari’s son,  ahead of  scheduled DNA test : How a phone call from another man sparked controversy

Suspicious Death of Diplomat Rugari son, ahead of scheduled DNA test : How a phone call from another man sparked controversy

A once-admired couple is at the center of a heartbreaking scandal involving infidelity, a bitter divorce, and the suspicious death of their youngest child . DNA tests revealed that only two of the five children belonged to diplomat Chris Rugari, shattering the image of a perfect family.

The mother, Mutesi Joline, now faces possible murder charges, leaving the nation in shock.

What began as a seemingly unbreakable bond between a wife and her diplomat husband has now spiraled into a story of betrayal, heartbreak, and tragedy.

Mutesi Joline, a mother of five whose oldest child is 14, had been married to Chris Rugari since around 2013. Rugari, a diplomat frequently out of the country due to work assignments, was widely known among friends and family for his enduring love for his wife.

Their marriage was considered a model union until 2023, when a shocking chain of events began to unravel their lives.

The storm started with a phone call from an unidentified man who claimed he had fathered a child with Joline and wanted to pick up the child from Rugari’s home.

Initially brushing it off as a scam, Rugari later shared the disturbing calls with Joline, who dismissed them as baseless attempts to disrupt their family.

Driven by growing suspicion, Rugari secretly conducted DNA tests on three of their five children. The results were devastating—only the firstborn was biologically his. The news shattered Rugari, who had raised all five as his own. Without proceeding to test the remaining two children, Rugari initiated divorce proceedings.

Tensions between the couple escalated, and their firstborn son, perhaps emboldened by the revelations, began accusing his mother of infidelity, adding further emotional strain on Joline.

Matters took a dramatic turn when the court ordered a government-sanctioned DNA test on all five children as part of the divorce case.

It is alleged that both legal teams were present as samples were collected, but tragedy struck the night before the results were due.

Joline reportedly took the youngest child, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, to a clinic in Kintale, alleging he had fallen from the first floor of their home.

Although doctors found him stable and advised a CT scan, she allegedly returned home with the child. By morning, she reportedly rushed back to the clinic, claiming his condition had worsened. The child was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Initially, family members including some from Rugari’s side accepted her explanation that the boy had fallen through a window.

But suspicions were raised by a close family friend, who urged police involvement before any burial plans proceeded. This delay agitated Joline, who had reportedly been planning a swift burial.

Upon inspection, police discovered that the window from which the child was said to have fallen was permanently shut. Joline and her maid were arrested.

During interrogation, the maid claimed the child had fallen inside the house but denied involvement in foul play. A postmortem painted a grim picture: the child had died due to a lack of oxygen in the lungs and had an empty stomach, suggesting starvation in the days leading to his death.

Authorities requested a DNA test to confirm the child’s paternity. The results revealed that the deceased boy was indeed Rugari’s biological son, only the second of five children confirmed to be his. Cleared of any wrongdoing, Rugari buried his son in Kabale. Joline is now in custody and expected to appear in court soon, with prosecutors reportedly preparing charges of attempted murder.

