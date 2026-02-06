TAYEBWA CAMP SHAKEN! Umukuuka-Backed Emmanuel Biara Enters Deputy Speaker Race with 25 Bugisu MPs’ Endorsement

The race for Deputy Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament has erupted into a full-blown political earthquake, after Bulambuli Constituency MP-elect Emmanuel Biara Wepukhulu stormed the contest—sending incumbent Thomas Tayebwa’s camp into visible panic, RedPepper online can authoritatively report.

Biara’s entry has shattered claims of a settled race—following talks of alleged CEC endorsement of incumbents Among and Tayebwa—exposing deep cracks within the ruling party and igniting fresh debate on democracy inside the NRM.

Biara insists that the NRM caucus rules of procedure (2015) provide for open competition and expression of interest for all elective positions in Parliament and won’t be cowed to back down.

What has truly unsettled Tayebwa’s allies is not just Biara’s courage—but the open backing of the Bamasaaba cultural leader (Umukuuka) His Highness Jude Mike Mudoma, and solid mobilisation of at least 25 MPs from the Bugisu sub-region.

Speaking to Red Pepper, Biara disclosed that his decision to seek the Deputy Speakership was inspired by his cultural leader, during a meeting of Bugisu MPs caucus who number about 25 held in Malukhu- Mbale, where the Umukuuka encouraged him to contest for national parliamentary leadership.

“The Omukuuka told us that he sees a lot of potential in the 12th Parliament coming from the Bugisu sub-region. He mentioned that leaders like myself should even aim for the Speakership,” Biara said.

Though urged to aim for the Speakership, Biara opted for the Deputy Speaker position, citing humility, prayer, experience-building and service.

“I told the Omukuuka, ‘Thank you very much, but I will not go for the Speakership. I want to start at a lower level, that of Deputy Speaker, to gain experience going forward,’” he further explained to RedPepper online.

That endorsement has galvanised Bugisu MPs, many of whom feel the region has been politically sidelined despite its numbers.

Until Biara’s declaration, Tayebwa’s supporters had been quietly circulating rumours that the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) has already endorsed Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker ahead of the next Parliament.

“I am hearing talk in the NRM that the CEC has already endorsed incumbents. Have they read the party rules of procedure? If that is true, then we are not promoting democracy,” he said.

“The NRM parliamentary caucus rules of procedure (2015) are very clear. For elective positions in Parliament, including Speaker and Deputy Speaker, there must first be an expression of interest and a formal application process,” Biara said.

He reminded party members that the NRM is founded on four core principles: patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy.

“In a mature democracy, people must contest and compete. Contesting does not mean undermining what others have achieved. It means strengthening institutions by bringing new ideas to the table,” Biara argued.

He stressed that so far, the alleged endorsements remain rumours, noting that no official communication has been issued by the party leadership.

“If there is such a decision, it should come officially from the party chairman through formal channels — the Secretary General, the Communications Director, or official party platforms,” he said.

Biara issued a warning that if the ruling party blocks internal competition, he will not back down.

“If the NRM CEC, as rumoured, has endorsed Tayebwa for the Deputy Speakership, then let them know that Emmanuel will run as an independent,” he declared.

RedPepper understands the new developments have triggered emergency consultations within Tayebwa’s camp as lawmakers begin reassessing loyalties.

WHO IS BIARA?

Unlike casual challengers, Biara arrives with heavy credentials, deep government experience, and a technocratic profile that has impressed MPs across party lines.

Biara is a Master’s holder in Forestry from Makerere University, with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry and a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management from Uganda Management Institute.

Professionally, he has served as: Regional Wetlands Coordinator (2022–2025), offering technical supervision to local governments under environmental restoration programmes. He has also preciously worked as a Forest Supervisor with the National Forestry Authority, where he earned recognition for integrity and performance. More so, he is the famous whistle-blower in the conservation of Afzelia africana in West Nile (Arua, Koboko, Yumbe, Moyo). He is also a known key player in environmental restoration of mudslide-affected areas in Bugisu under the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness.

Biara has planted over two million trees across Bushenyi, Mitooma, Kanungu, Rukungiri and Ntungamo, and has authored and co-authored three peer-reviewed academic papers in forestry and natural resource management.

He currently serves as Director/Consultant at Cynometra Africa Limited and Co-Director at Elgon Timber Exports and Imports, headquartered in Ntinda.

WHAT BIARA PROMISES

Biara says his ambition is not personal, but rooted in service. He pledges, integrity, fairness and respect in parliamentary proceedings; Unity and national cohesion across political divides; A listening Parliament grounded in compassion; Stronger institutional democracy within NRM and Parliament; and leadership that reflects children’s hopes, youth aspirations and elders’ wisdom.

“Leadership must be about listening, peace, and institutional growth—not entitlement,” he says.

MORE PRESSURE

Adding further tension is Bushenyi–Ishaka municipality MP-elect Iddi Basajja, son of businessman Hassan Bassajabalaba, who has also declared interest in the Deputy Speakership—splitting support and ending any illusion of inevitability for the incumbent Tayebwa.

THE RACE IS ON

With Bugisu mobilised, cultural backing in play, technocratic credentials on the table, and growing resistance to rumored closed-door endorsements, the Deputy Speaker race has officially turned volatile.

What was once whispered as “locked” is now wide open.

More developments to follow…

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT / WHATSAPP: 0777959024

OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

About Post Author