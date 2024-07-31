Teenager who branded Rukiga MP Ndyomugyenyi ‘corrupt’ charged

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

The Kabale Grade I Magistrate Julius Mutabazi on Tuesday charged and granted bail to 18-year-old Allan Kanyesigye, who is accused of publishing defamatory statements against Rukiga County Member of Parliament Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi.

Kanyesigye is charged with libel and offensive communication contrally to Section 170, 180 of the Penal Code Act, and Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

Prosecution contends that on June 21, 2024, while in Kabale District using a WhatsApp account in the names of Allan Kanyesigye, the accused unlawfully published defamatory statements about Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi, the Rukiga County MP.

Prosecution told court that Allan Kanyesigye, using his WhatsApp number on various groups, posted a list of names of MPs who were allegedly accused of corruption, where he edited out one of the names on the social media that were being accused of corruption and replaced it with that of Rukiga County MP Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read from him, and he then applied for bail.

Mutabazi said that the case is bailable by his court, and it was then that he presented two sureties who were later found to be substantive and were granted bail of Shs 300.000 cash, and each of the two sureties was bonded Shs 10,000,000, not cash.

Then the case was adjourned to September 3, 2024, when the case will come up for mention.

