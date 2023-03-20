TELL-ALL! Black Market Records C.E.O Singleton on how he produced massive East African banger ‘Kuna Kuna’

Advertisements

‘Kuna Kuna’, a song by Vic West, which was produced by Black Market Records, is currently arguably the biggest jam in East Africa, with over 13M YouTube views. Despite being done by Kenyan artists, the song is playing in night clubs, bars, salons, plus on TV and radio stations across Uganda.

This is a mileage that not so many songs from around the region have registered and because of this, over the weekend we had a one-on-one chat with Cedric Singleton, the Chief Executive Officer, Black Market Records, to ask him about how he pulled it off.

During the interview, Singleton revealed how he started up a record company in Uganda that quickly spread its wings to Kenya, Ghana and other countries, plus how he and the artists under the label hatched the plan to release ‘Kuna Kuna’; here is what he had to say.

Qn: Tell us briefly about the background of Black Market Records?

Black Market Records started as my studio in Sacramento, California, USA, at the time we started with rap music in 1989. My first employees were my family. We have worked internationally starting in Cuba in 2011. We came to Africa in 2016 in Nigeria. Now we are in Uganda, Kenya and Ghana.

Qn: What are the company’s objectives?

Be as successful as we can and to make Black Market Records positioned on economical and artistic development on the continent and in the world.

Qn: Uganda is a small market, why did you guys decide to come to Uganda?

I signed Daddy Andre because we came at that time I knew nothing about Uganda and not much about music in Africa. He is the first East African artist we signed

Qn: For how long have you been here?

I first came to meet Andre in 2018, set up offices during the lockdown. I was in Uganda when the COVID-19 lockdown happened on March 28, 2019. I was heading out of the country when the borders closed and I was forced to return to Kampala.

Qn: What are some of your works?

Songs? Hundreds of songs and videos, a few No#1s with Nina Roz, Daddy Andre and Angela Katatumba. The first song we did was ‘You & Me’ by Daddy Andre & Lydia Jazmine, then we did ‘Tonelabila’, ‘Sikikukweeka’, ‘Tugende Mu Church’and many others. Our biggest song currently is from Kenya titled ‘Kuna Kuna’ by Vic West, which has over 13.8M YouTube views.

Qn: Who are some of the artists affiliated or ever been signed to BMR?

Daddy Andre, Nina Roz, Emilian Starz, Neliah, Nande Boyz and others in Uganda, then in Kenya we have Mbuzi Gang, Rico Gang, Vic West, Teslah, Boondocks Gang, Unspoken Salaton, and many others.

Qn: What do you consider to choose an artist? Is there a criteria?

Commitment, talent, creativity and work ethic.

Qn: What exactly do you do for them?

Work on building the career of the artists, record music, videos, photos, marketing, plus everything that is associated with the business.

Qn: Tell us about the ‘Kuna Kuna’ project; how did you come up with the idea and how easy was it to get the artists on the song?

‘Kuna Kuna’ is a song by a Kenyan artist named Vic West. It was his idea not mine. It features other great Kenyan artists like Fathermoh, Savara, Thee Exit Band and Brandy Maina. Vic West invited the other artists and when they heard the song they eagerly jumped on it. The remix of the song features Daddy Andre of Uganda and Nina Roz

Qn: Not just one but a number of artists have come out and complained about Black Market. What is really the problem?

Lack of understanding the music business. We run a professional business and we enforce the agreement and keep our word. Artists have slandered us in an attempt to extort us but it has failed. We are a solid business.

Qn: Can you tell us more about the contracts you have with these artists?

We are still spending more than we earn because music is a long-term investment.

Qn: Among the artists you have signed? Who stands out?

They all stand out in the different music genres they do.

Qn: How different is Black Market Records from Swangz Avenue or Mpaka records?

Swangz Avenueand Mpaka are both well-run organizations and we admire what they do. The differences are we represent artists from 30 other countries and we have studios and offices in Kenya, Uganda, USA, Cuba and recently Ghana. We are excited about the successes of Mpaka and Swangz because to lift the music scene of Uganda it takes several organizations to do it; we can’t do it by ourselves.

Qn: What challenges have you faced in Uganda?

The challenges are many in Uganda; the internet is expensive, traffic is low, there are not many people in Uganda with much experience in the entertainment business, legal entertainment legal precedent has not been established, which scares other labels from coming to Uganda, plus the ease at which media promotes falsehoods and slander. The environment for established global labels is not good but that is changing. When we first started in Uganda, most music wasn’t even on digital platforms, which is different now.

Qn: Can you please tell us about Cedric Singleton?

I am a hard-head that loves what I do; creating art from nothing. Music, film and creating art are my passions and I love Africa. I am an African born in America. The first time I came to Africa was 16 years ago and I have been in love with her since. The people, the music, the culture, the languages, the promise.

Qn: What lies ahead of BMR this year and more years to come?

I will keep creating and building until we achieve our goals, my career path started as just a studio in my bedroom in California and we find ourselves here in Uganda talking about over 30 years of music and thousands of songs and videos later. The sky is the limit.

