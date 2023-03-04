TELL-ALL! Meet music twin duo sensation Salma and Amina in this exclusive interview…and why they are still virgin

Advertisements

The Ugandan music industry is ever growing with a number of newbies coming up.

And today, twin sisters Salma and Amina are becoming a sensation to reckon with and sought after in the local music industry.

This publication recently had a chat with them and below are excerpts, read on:

Briefly tell us about yourselves (original names, stage names, singing group)

Babirye Salma: Well, we are twins born of Muslim faith raised from Bulumangi in Buikwe district. I am Babirye Salma and she is Nakato Amina. We were not privileged to grow with our parents as we were both adopted separately.

Nakato Amina: I was adopted by my parents´ family friend (Ali Basajabaka) who took me in as his own. We grew up in the same neighborhood with my twin sister but never got the chance to stay in the same house while growing up.

Babirye Salma: But we somehow went to the same schools. I was taken up by my grandmother and step grandfather who passed on when I was still little.

How did you get to be adopted separately and yet you are identical twins?

Babirye Salma: Apparently our grandparents found us abandoned and since they couldn’t take care of two babies, they took me up while Nakato was given to a close family friend.

Babirye Salma: We went to Good Hope Nursery school, Source Primary school respectively, though Nakato later went to Hope land in Kintola, Najja.We later joined the same secondary school in Kira (Kira SS) while we tried to forge a relationship with our biological mum.

Nakato Alima: Of course that didn’t work out, so we had to go back to the village, where we later joined Nazigo Islamic Institute and Namwezi SS in Mbiko.

Is that where your schooling ends?

Babirye Salma: No but after my O´level schooling (S4), I went into odd jobs for money.

Odd Jobs?

Nakato Amina: Yes, Babirye went into working in restaurants, picking maize, and working at a golf course in Namulonge while I went into assembling electronics with some company. Then later I got employed in an international school as a cleaner.

Babirye Salma: While working at the Golf course, I got a well-wisher who helped pay my fees through A level. So I went to Bulemezi SS and that was it for me.

Were you still together at this point in time?

Nakato Amina: No, I had moved to Kampala through a friend to work in a Boutique where I was paid at least 150k.

When did you start singing?

Nakato Amina: I actually started recording in 2017 with three songs; Freeze, Beera Nange, Zina Bwoti.

Babirye Salma: For me my calling hadn’t come yet. I was busy looking for money and I thought I would make it through schooling.

Nakato Amina: Salma joined me during the Covid-19 lock down period and we did Kiwede, which later saw us meet Hadijja. Hadijja introduced us to Tydz, by then who was working with Macoh, and Thate Beats who gave us free studio time. And that was in 2020 at Army Yard and we are forever grateful.

Did you record any songs while with Tydz?

Nakato Amina: Yes while at Army Yard studios, Tydz helped us record Gwensonga, For love and Mutongole. It is from this that Macoh introduced us to Topbase Entertainment to be managed professionally.

What genre of music do you sing?

Nakato Amina: Currently we are versatile. Mine is a dancehall approach while Salma does the melody vocals.

Babirye Salma: Yeah I think we are for now doing what most call the contemporary urban though we are approaching it with our own unique style.

Which record label (if any) are you signed to?

Nakato Amina: We are happy to be signed with TopBase entertainment and we are in sync with their vibe and energy.

Babirye Salma: At TopBase entertainment we have started with the fire. Already two songs are underway; Bukunkumuka and Pull over written by Dr. Brain and produced by D’mario.

How many songs do you have so far?

Nakato Amina: Sometimes I lose count of the songs we have but all I believe is that God above, the sky is the limit.

Babirye Salma: Yes like there´re songs we missed to mention like; Otyo where we featured Alvin Clever, Call me, Tiktokana which was written by both Tydz and Nakato.

Which artists do you draw inspiration from (local and international)?

Babirye Salma: I like Lydia Jazmine. Besides her sexy body, she has a beautiful voice, her sense of style and I think she has not tried to change her skin. Then also Rihana would be the next person whose talent I would love to steal.

Nakato Salma: I love Sheeba Kalungi. She has good vibes, focused and hard working. I also love her kind of energy and music.

Which artists would you love to work with?

Nakato Amina: We welcome anyone who would love to work on a project with us but mostly we would want to work with The Baninas, A pass, Karole Kasita,Fille, Spice and Chameleon.

Any new music projects you are working with?

Nakato Amina: Yes, like we said we have ‘Pull over’ which I think will be out in a couple of days under TopBase Entertainment.

Any Challenges?

Coming from a humble but dark background that you are not proud to talk about.

Where do you see yourselves in 5 years from now?

Nakato Amina: We want to make music that would live on

Tell us about your Romantic Relationships

Babirye Salma: Well I have not really dated as far as I remember and I am still a virgin.

Nakato Amina: For me; I have dated but right now its music that is taking all my energy and focus.

How do you want both the world and Music industry to receive you?

Nakato Amina: Our approach is a bit unique and therefore we pray that the world welcomes it.

