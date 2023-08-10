TEMPORARY RELIEF! IGG lifts suspension on recruitment process at Cancer Institute…but rot probe continues

Advertisements

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has lifted the suspension on the recruitment process at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) as investigations into the matter continue.

This was during an engagement between the Inspectorate of Government and the Board and Management of Uganda Cancer Institute at the IG Head Office Wednesday.

The IG suspended the recruitment process at UCI six months ago following complaints that the process was marred with irregularities.

According to a statement sent to this publication, the engagement was convened by the Deputy Inspector General of Government (DIGG) Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, to address a series of complaints of maladministration and administrative injustice at the Institute, in order not to derail service delivery at UCI.

The Deputy IGG, however, informed the members that the criminal matters would not be discussed, as investigations were still ongoing.

The complaints reported include: irregular recruitment and appointment of staff without following established processes and procedures, unjustified dismissal of staff, non-payment of suppliers, and the irregular acquisition of hotel services.

Others include, sexual harassment of staff, inflated prices for contracts executed at the institute, promotions that are not based on merit, misuse of funds meant for training and diversion of funds.

During the meeting, Muhairwe acknowledged the critical role played by the board in addressing some of the complaints raised.

She further acknowledged the efforts made at the institute to address the health challenges hence the need to engage the top leadership of the institute to expedite the process.

The Chairperson of the Board, Prof. William Bazeyo appreciated IG for engaging them to address the issues at the institute.

