Teso region ‘female artist of the year’ nominee Mckenzie Ayato praises man in new hit song

I have had an eye on this sexy singer Mckenzie Ayato from the Teso region on the music scene for a while now.

She has been an intriguing talented singer, mostly because she is surprisingly organic. Mckenzie Ayato’s first foray into the music industry actually began not far from today. Her love for music drove her from being a cricket girl to now a well-established singer. she has released hit songs day and out.

It is no surprise that Teso music stakeholders and music fans have come out to recognize this gorgeous star. She has been nominated under the category of Best female artist of the year in the Teso Entertainment Awards set to take place on 3rd December 2022 at Hyde park after Soroti flying school.

Sources tell us that the singer is being massively voted for and she is tipped to beat all other Nominees hands down.

As she is busy enjoying stardom, the singer is not resting, she has released a massive love hit song ‘Aminangojjo’. The song is currently receiving massive airplay across our airwaves.

The song is currently on top of any DJ’s playlist.

As for the song itself? Mckenzie Ayato is one of the few Ugandan singers with a defined ‘sound’ – a lot of her music is instantly recognizable with mellow tones and a seductive melody. ‘Aminangojjo’ song seems to have found material that works for her – In the video, she sounds amazingly free.

She sings about her love for her man. She praises her man that he is the only one who can make her feel that special. The song will make any random relationship work. When you start listening to it, you just don’t want to stop.

Well, this is one song that is clearly working well, and an excellent step in the trajectory of her budding music career.

Directed by BIKO the song is going viral. Aminangojjo song pushes things up a notch – that is A–list territory for the singer.

More so, the singer is set to perform at the much-awaited Christmas Bonanza at Cloud 9 (Trendz) along aside Zex Bilangilangi

Watch Aminangojjo here;

