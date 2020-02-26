THE MAN WHO WAS SHOT DEAD AT NANSANA IS POLICE OFFICER’S SON

By Jolly Gwari & Agencies

Daniel Kyeyune who was shot dead Tuesday evening is a police officer’s son, and Police have taken charge of the burial arrangements.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango confirms that the deceased was a son of their officer, a special police constable who has worked with police for several years.

The deceased was shot dead by suspected Local Defence Unit personnel at Nansana Township.

He was shot in a crowd that had gathered to cheer a convoy of Hon. Kyagulanyi on their return from the burial of their fellow Ritah Nabukenya in Kiboga. Notably, the People Power pressure group led by Kyaddondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi claims Kyeyune Daniel to be their member. However, the police is still investigating on this sad incident. May his soul rest in peace. We shall keep you posted.