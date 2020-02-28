The road to Tokyo 2020

Red pepper

By Emmanuel Sekago

Yesterday was a rest day as we prepare for finals today  and tomorrow

We have 4 boxers still in the contest; Today Semujju David will be back in the ring.
 On Saturday, Masembe Isaac Shadir Musa and Nanziri Catherine  will battle for final Olympics slot  via Box-off


  BOX-OFF (Winner qualifies for Olympics)


  Women’s Fly (48-51kgs)

 Nanziri Catherine  (ug) 

  vs

Christine Ongare  (Kenya)


Men’s Feather Weight  (52-57 )

Masembe Isaac  (ug)       

Vs 

Taki Samuel  (Ghana )


Men’s welterweight 

Shadir Musa  (ug)       

 Vs 

Larter Jessie (Ghana )

