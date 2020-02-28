The road to Tokyo 2020

By Emmanuel Sekago
Yesterday was a rest day as we prepare for finals today and tomorrow
We have 4 boxers still in the contest; Today Semujju David will be back in the ring.
On Saturday, Masembe Isaac Shadir Musa and Nanziri Catherine will battle for final Olympics slot via Box-off
BOX-OFF (Winner qualifies for Olympics)
Women’s Fly (48-51kgs)
Nanziri Catherine (ug)
vs
Christine Ongare (Kenya)
Men’s Feather Weight (52-57 )
Masembe Isaac (ug)
Vs
Taki Samuel (Ghana )
Men’s welterweight
Shadir Musa (ug)
Vs
Larter Jessie (Ghana )