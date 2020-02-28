The road to Tokyo 2020

By Emmanuel Sekago

Yesterday was a rest day as we prepare for finals today and tomorrow

We have 4 boxers still in the contest; Today Semujju David will be back in the ring.

On Saturday, Masembe Isaac Shadir Musa and Nanziri Catherine will battle for final Olympics slot via Box-off



BOX-OFF (Winner qualifies for Olympics)



Women’s Fly (48-51kgs)

Nanziri Catherine (ug)

vs

Christine Ongare (Kenya)



Men’s Feather Weight (52-57 )

Masembe Isaac (ug)

Vs

Taki Samuel (Ghana )



Men’s welterweight

Shadir Musa (ug)

Vs

Larter Jessie (Ghana )

