The truth about Rubaya mast project claimed by Mbarara MP Rwebyambu and District Councilor Loydah

Fresh details have emerged about a telecommunication mast under construction in Rugyerera cell, Rubaya Sub-county in Mbarara district, a project alleged to have been lobbied by Mbarara district Woman MP Margret Rwebyambu.

The same mast project is said to have been lobbied by Loydah Muhimbura aka GambaNokora, the LC5 Councilor representing Rubaya Sub-county in Mbarara district local council.

Apparently, Loydah has expressed interest to contest for the Woman Member of Parliament for Mbarara district, a move that has made her Rwebyambu’s nemesis.

The counter claims over who exactly lobbied for this mast project saw unattractive scenes play out on Sunday, 21st April, 2024 when Loydah together with Rubaya council members attempted to inspect the project’s progress.

On learning about this visit, a handful of MP Rwebyambu supporters led by her daughter Atim and one Obed (one of the MP’s political coordinators) mobilized with intentions of disrupting the Rubaya council members’ visit albeit unsuccessful.

“The mast project is in Rubaya Sub-county. And it has been a routine for Rubaya council members where Loydah is an ex officio to visit and inspect various projects in this area. But when Rwebyambu camp learnt about this visit they tried all their tricks to disorganize it claiming the project is theirs which is not true also. The project will benefit everyone. We thank God the inspection went on well as planned, save for a few people who came to make noise just,” explained a councilor from Rubaya.

WHO LOBBIED FOR THE MAST PROJECT

Rwebyambu camp claims that their MP lobbied for the mast project through MTN under ATC (American Telecommunication Company).

Asked about any official communication proof, her camp could not produce any.

They instead claimed this was made possible with the help of her Father- in-Law [sic] whom they described as a big boy at MTN.

“In public service, all government institutions and even private ones, operate on the basis of official communication. Let her [Rwebyambu] produce any document to prove that she indeed lobbied for the mast project,” challenged one of Rubaya councilors disputing the Mp’s claims.

For Loydah, the mast project is one of those she proudly associates with.

She said Rubaya Sub-county councilors are the ones who petitioned her office seeking for a telecommunication mast in their area to boost network services.

She in turn as Rubaya LC5 councilor at Mbarara district council took on the matter and asked the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to come to her people’s rescue.

This publication is in possession of five letters/ correspondences between Loydah and UCC on the mast issue spanning between July 2022 and February 2024.

“You voted for me as your district lady councilor LC5 for Rubaya Sub-county and today I have come on issues of this mast project. When I am doing development in my area no one should come against me. As a district councilor I wrote a letter on behalf of Rubaya Sub-county and I asked for three masts including this very one of Rugyerera and I have the letters from UCC.

“Now we already have two masts that have been constructed and the third one will also come in the same Sub-county. By coming here I had come to see where the works have so far reached,” Loydah told locals during the inspection.

She went on to advise locals not to mix development issues with politics.

That time for politics will also come.

The UCC correspondences with Loydah about the mast project were also translated/interpreted in the local language for everyone to understand.

“I don’t see why some people are making a fuss out of this. As leaders/councilors it’s our duty to monitor all projects in our area. Let it be by NGOs or the government and that’s what brought us here today,” said Susan Rutafa, Rubaya sub county council speaker.

Other key flagship projects lobbied from government by Loydah are; Rubaya sub county water schemes, Rubindi water projects, borehole rehabilitation, farming projects for all sub counties in Mbarara, women and youth projects, education, road and health sectors.

RWEBYAMBU CRIES FOUL

With political pressure mounting, MP Rwebyambu is now accusing camp Loydah of sabotage.

The two were recently invited at a function in Bwizibwera Town organised by Yamba foundation. MP Rwebyambu was not happy that the organizers chose Loydah as the chief guest of honor.

Similarly, Rwebyambu was not happy that Loydah and her supporters attended the Mbarara District Women’s day celebration in Kashare S/C where they went on to steal the show with MK branded T-Shirts.

About Post Author