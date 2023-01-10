THE TRUTH! Secrets why DFCU fired CEO Katamba as bank is hit by ‘exodus’ of staff, customers

It was a gamble from the start…and up to the end, banking sector watchers had predicted, but alas, he was given a benefit of doubt.

We are talking about Mathias Katamba who’s been shown exit at DFCU Bank as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He leaves at a time when the bank’s profits are dwindling year after year, no new customers and old ones are rushing to close their accounts.

Katamba joined DFCU Bank in 2018, succeeding controversial Juma Kisaame.

WHAT WENT WRONG

According to sources, one of the tasks at hand was to increase profits for the bank but he instead did the opposite in the five years he has been in charge and board could not tolerate him anymore.

What brought that? We are told that under Katamba the bank embarked on monetary contractions to reduce bank credit supply, tightening loan volume and interest rates. Resultantly, loan conditions were too stringent to the extent of almost asking a customer to come with his/her kids. According to insiders, most customers have left the bank in the last five years on account of not getting required loans. Katamba was to blame and he had to pay the price.

Katamba also came in at a time when DFCU had just acquired defunct Crane bank. The move proved profitable. The bank’s Crane bank acquisition boosted its profitability in 2017 with net profit nearly tripling to Shs127billion, up from Shs46.27billion in 2016 and Shs 37billion in 2015. The board expected Katamba to maintain this trend but he did not. Instead that was the last time DFCU saw some profits.

Katamba had a task to ensure DFCU consolidated all Crane bank clients. He did not. These were used to quick business loans given on account of transaction history, trust etc. The Katamba led administration did not read the weather well and instead all these loan conditions were removed. Clients had to run away. Instead of consolidating the former Crane bank staff who had good relations with their now transferred clients, the original DFCU staff were looking at them with one eye. The customers had to run away.

Internally, we are told teams especially in credit could not approve most loans and this meant that sales teams wouldn’t earn bonus and most of them quit.

We have also learnt that whereas Katamba did all he could to increase the bank’s profitability, some one big inside the bank (as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication) was doing a backstab job.

Why? He’s been eyeing Katamba’s job and embarked on a hatchet job to ensure nothing good is synonymous with the former.

All these worked against Katamba and could not steer the bank to profitability.

The lender’s profit slowed to Shs60.9billion in 2018 before raising to Shs 73.4billion in 2019. However, in 2020, the profits declined to Shs 24bn.

The bank’s net profit fell 46% for the year 2021 to Shs13.2billion. This was the lowest profit ever recorded in more than a decade since 2008 when it earned Shs13.1billion.

During his tenure, customer deposits declined from Shs 2.5trillion to Shs 2.2trillion.

The bank’s assets, too, dropped from Shs3.5trillon to Shs3.1trillion.

It is not clear if it remains well capitalized.

PLAGUED BY SCANDALS

Under Katamba, the bank has also not been devoid of scandals. He inherited some. Apart from intrigue and sex scandals which we shall reveal in our subsequent publication, those to do with in-house fraud drove most of the customers away.

In 2017, Meera Investments Ltd, one of the business entities owned by city businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, sued DFCU Bank, seeking to reclaim leasehold titles and developments for 48 banking halls taken over by the latter when Crane Bank was liquidated-a case that Sudhir won. This made some customers lose trust in the bank.

In 2018, Head of the Commercial Court then, Justice David Wangutusi ordered DFCU bank to pay Shakil Pathan Ismail, a former employee of the defunct Crane Bank Limited Shs82m for unlawfully blocking/deducting Shs62m from his account in 2017.

Court also ordered the Bank to pay 21 per cent (21%) interest per annum from April 2016 until payment was made in full amounts. The judge awarded damages of Shs20m and also ordered the bank to pay a further six per cent (6%) interest on damages from the date of judgement till the amount was fully paid. The judge also ruled that DFCU meets Shakil’s costs of the lawsuit.

In 2020, DFCU Bank was dragged to court by their ex-employees adopted from the Crane Bank, for unfairly terminating their services. It was agreed between DFCU and former Crane Bank employees that their contracts would not be terminated but stay and serve until their contracts would end. However, later on the bank changed its mind and started laying off some of them under the guise of ‘restructuring’.

In 2021, DFCU was dragged to court by clients Kimera and his wife Mutayiza asking it to help rescue its millions swindled by the bank officials and acting negligently on depositors’ funds.

According to court documents, the bank staff fraudulently withdrew money from its clients’ account without their consent, knowledge, and approval something that is contrary to the law, instructions and fiduciary duties of the bank customer relationship for which the bank is liable for the loss.

As a result, the plaintiffs sought both general and punitive damages of sh150m at an interest rate of 28% per annum until payment is fully settled.

In addition, the court ordered the bank to credit sh50m in total on the said account numbers with interest per the fixed deposit.

Mid 2020, the bank employee in Ntinda was involved in fraud by siphoning a tune of about 10million from a client’s account. According to our sources in the bank, the employee transferred this money from the client’s account to her own account. This later was exposed by the client and immediately abandoned the bank after the incident.

In 2020 also Police arrested Elizabeth Kyosimire, a worker at DFCU Bank, following reports that she had been involved in fraudulent transfer of funds from accounts of customers.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was arrested on charges of embezzlement of funds totalling to Shs28 million from customers accounts.

There is also the case of Grace Kamuhanda Nyakaishikyi. She has since dragged the bank to police and court accusing the bank officials of stealing her late father’s savings amounting to UGX. 77m

Kamuhanda, a daughter to Mzee John Wycliffe Kamuhanda, accuses one Florence Tumwijukye of conniving with dfcu Bank’s Kabale Branch bosses to defraud her late father’s life savings.

Kamuhanda claims that the case was brought to the attention of the bank’s top leadership many years ago but officials just buried the matter.

DFCU bank in 2018 and 2019 confirmed being hit by a huge fraud that involved loss of billions of customers’ money.

The money, hackers stole was reported at $2.6m (about UGX10b) rising from the initial figure of UGX700m.

The bank identified a high-value transfer, and following an audit, a number of discrepancies were identified.

Corroborating on the same, DFCU management confirmed that Police were notified of the fraud and that bank staff were being investigated. WATCH THIS SPACE!

