THE TRUTH! Secrets why PR guru Allan Kyobe quit Huawei

A few selected journalists and other guests were on Friday, 30th June, invited to the 11th floor of the Kisementi, Acacia based CUBE building which houses Telecom giant Huawei Uganda Offices.

This is not the first time they have been invited there –for a fun filled evening characterized by Nyama Choma and all tribes of booze—but this time it was different—it was the last supper for one of the stakeholders they have been dealing with to amplify Huawei’s public image on behalf of Huawei bosses who are predominantly Chinese and Indians.

We are talking about Allan Kyobe Kaggwa who has been serving as the Telecom’s public relations manager.

He has been the face of Huawei in the Ugandan media for the last nine years. He joined in 2014 shortly after campus where he studied Mass Communication at Makerere University and after a stint at Kaz events and as well a bar business.

The media will miss him for his constant visits to various houses with Christmas and Easter hampers, shopping vouchers, Huawei diaries, phones and many other freebies. These were uniting under the Huawei media club.

FORCED TO QUIT?

It is now not clear whether Kyobe quit voluntarily.

However, some sources say at the time of exit, he felt unhappy and unappreciated at the Telecom giant.

We are told he couldn’t be allowed to take any independent decision, however good it was. All he had to do was to follow orders from Chinese bosses.

He even no longer had access, say/input or monopoly over communication budget and all he had to do was also to always push his voucher request like any other Ugandan junior staffer despite his seniority.

We are told ever since one of the top bosses, Gao Jian, came in there as the Public Relations Director, and now Deputy MD, life had never been the same for Kyobe at Huawei.

The Chinese bosses reportedly kept him close because he connected well with Ugandan journalists but slowly groomed their own.

With the exit of Lina Cao, it was not so long before Chinese-Ugandan born Fauziya Sooma was eventually trained to take over PRO roles, a clear signal that Kyobe’s days at Huawei were numbered. She indeed took over in 2021, and since then Allan has not been in charge. His bosses would choose which media appearance he would attend and those of Sooma.

We are told even his remuneration was not as appetizing as that of little known Johnnie come lately Chinese or Indian expatriates despite holding a senior position.

According to sources, it reached a point where sometimes even Huawei bosses would seek services of other communication experts on strategic interventions overlooking Kyobe.

Seeing enough was enough, it culminated into Kyobe making a decision to quit. We are not clear where he is heading but sources say he won’t be unemployed for long.

WIDER PICTURE

It goes without mention that Huawei Uganda had been previously accused of favouring foreigners (Indians, Chinese expatriates) yet Ugandans do donkey work.

Sometime there were allegations that in Huawei ITO the departments are two—Front office and back-office. The back office was the heart as this is the place where you would find the most talented Ugandans.

Huawei reportedly brought these Chinese and Indians and asked Ugandans to train them. Ugandans were reportedly forced to do this or no pay.

“These Chinese and Indians come posing as experts and yet it’s Ugandans training them. They collect data and leave sometimes. This has nothing to do with expenses as many of the Ugandans are paid less,” said a source.

Whereas Huawei Uganda insists these issues arose in one of old projects in partnership with MTN but they have since been addressed, insiders say such issues still exist.

There are also issues to do with work permits for some Chinese and Indians there, NSSF cooperation and as well harassment of all kinds.

Sources further say heads are set to roll soon over some underhand dealings by officials at the head office.

Watch out in our subsequent publication.

