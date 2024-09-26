‘There is nothing that eats money more than a woman’-MP Kabasharira tells Boda boda riders

Amos Tayebwa

Bodaboda riders from Rushenyi County, Ntungamo District have been urged to prioritize saving than spending all their daily incomes on women and more so side dishes.

According to area MP Naome Kabasharira, “There is nothing that eats money more than a woman,” and hence Boda boda riders should be careful when spending in their luxury.

They have been instead tasked to embrace the culture of savings and formulation of associations/Sacco’s within their bodaboda communities so that the Government can easily identify their existence for supportive programs.

While meeting the Boda boda community from Rugarama sub-county in Rushenyi County, a section of leaders led by the area Member of Parliament Naome Kabasharira and Gloria Kamayangi the Clerk to Parliament of Uganda tasked the bodaboda riders to be more organised on their work and emphasize on forming various associations among themselves as they save part of their daily earnings together in a way of enticing the government to recognise them and be part of beneficiaries of some programs.

In a meeting that was held at Rugarama Archdeacon Church, over 300 boda boda riders turned up. MP Kabasharira injected about Shs 3M into their Sub-county saving association as one way of boosting their work.

Gloria Kamayangi who intends to contest for the Woman Member of Parliament seat for Ntungamo District appealed to the Boda boda riders to mobilise and have one single sacco for the Bodo boda riders at Sub-county or County level.

“I call on the Bodaboda riders to organise themselves into saccos and benefit from the Government programs. If the President can put the money in Amarwa group, why not you the Boda boda riders when you are organised. Government supports organised groups, not individuals. Saving from one man’s pocket cannot make something very reasonable, but when you save together as one group it will boost their work and savings, members will borrow from those very savings within their Saccos savings to start side businesses as one way of eliminating poverty from the Boda boda community,” said Kamayangi.

MP Kabasharira said that there are many stages of boda boda riders in the constituency that are not yet organised with some lacking leaders at some levels. She appealed to the riders to ensure that every sub-county has the top leadership up to the stage level so that they can easily maintain any support that comes from the government and the leaders.

“Please have your own leaders at all levels; mobilise as a boda boda community and form genuine associations that have savings so that as your leaders we can easily identify where we start supporting you from. I want to assure you that you will not benefit from Government programs when you are not well organised.

“I also call on you to have daily savings. Stop the tendency of wasting money on side-dishes. There is nothing that eats money more than a woman, you must be careful when you are spending in your luxury,” said MP Kabasharira.

She also cautioned the Boda boda riders against questionable firms offering boda boda loans.

“I want to try to approach our deputy Speaker of Parliament to see how we can engage those companies that give motorcycles on loan to ensure that loan interests are not high,” she added.

About Post Author