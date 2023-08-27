Thousands show up for the 12th Rotary Cancer Run Edition

Advertisements

27th August 2022, KAMPALA- Centenary Bank, the largest commercial microfinance bank in Uganda, through its partnership with Rotary Uganda, has today flagged off the 12th edition of the annual Cancer Run marathon at the Kololo Independence grounds.

This year’s run attracted up to Ugandans in over 40 locations all over Uganda and in key cities around the world.

The run was held under the theme: Run for Hope, and aimed at raising Shs. 2 billion, towards the construction of 2 bunkers that will house 2 LINAC cancer testing and treatment machines at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya and in so doing help in the efforts to fight cancer prevalence in Uganda.

Advertisements

Speaking at the flag-off event, Fabian Kasi the Managing Director of Centenary Bank called for a unified effort by Ugandans in their efforts to fight cancer.

“Cancer is a formidable adversary, but we are here to prove that together, we are even stronger. The funds raised through this marathon will go a long way in supporting vital research, providing much-needed treatment, and offering solace to those whose lives have been affected by this disease. Every step you take today, every stride you make, is a symbol of hope and solidarity,” Kasi said.

In addition, Kasi expressed gratitude for the multitudes “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all the participants who have dedicated their time and energy to be a part of this event over the years. As we have been told by the committee, we have together raised over UGX 2.5 billion shs, and constructed a 36-bed cancer treatment center, to mention but a few. Your presence signifies your compassion, your resilience, and your unwavering commitment to a brighter, healthier future for all,” he added.

This year’s chair organizing committee Rotary Uganda Ms. Christine Namayanja thanked Ugandans for their constant support towards the effort to eliminate the cancer scourge.

“Over 12 years, we have cultivated a relationship that continues to bear fruit. All the things that Rotary has managed to achieve in the fight against cancer are because you have continuously assembled here for twelve years to raise funds for a worthy cause and touched millions of lives in the process. My prayer is that the numbers continue to grow each year so that we can run against a cause that continues to bring pain to many Ugandan households. Together we can defeat cancer!” she said.

In its 12 years of existence, the cancer run has managed to register over 50,000 runners annually and the number of runners continues to grow.

This year, more Ugandans in the Diaspora participated in the run due to a partnership between the organisers of the run and the foreign affairs ministry of Uganda aimed at shooting up participation by Ugandans and non-Ugandans in countries where Uganda has diplomatic missions.

The Rotary Cancer Run (RCR) started in 2012 as one of the major fundraising vehicles of the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme. The first run was organized at Shoprite/Game Lugogo Mall. Subsequently, it moved to a more spacious venue at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Today, over 40 major towns in Uganda and five major cities (Mombasa, Kigali, Pretoria, Berlin, and Moscow) participate in the run on the same day and at the same time. The Rotary Cancer Run attracts on average 50,000 participants and many major companies.

Centenary Bank is the leading commercial microfinance Bank in Uganda, with 81 79 branches and 192 205 ATMs across the country. The Bank serves over 2.5 million customers, which is a quarter of the total banking population in Uganda. Its mission is “To provide appropriate financial services, especially microfinance to all people, in a sustainable manner and in accordance with the law.”



About Post Author